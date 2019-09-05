Missouri junior swine exhibitors traveled to jackpot shows throughout the summer competing for points in the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit.
This year, 197 members participated in the program, accumulating points from 19 shows across Missouri. Points could be earned in each of the following breeds for both market barrows and breeding gilts: Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford, Poland China, Spotted, Yorkshire, OPB and Crossbred. Points were also earned for members who participated in one of four Showmanship divisions.
An awards presentation was conducted to conclude the program Aug. 7 at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. More than $18,000 in cash and prizes were awarded to the winners in various categories.
Prizes were awarded to the top five finishers in each breed for both market barrows and breeding gilts and in each Showmanship division. The top 10 were awarded in the crossbred division. Prizes were also awarded to the top 10 exhibitors in both the overall barrow and overall gilt categories.
Archie: Rachel Grimes first place in Overall Gilts, first place in Crossbred Gilts, second place in Poland China Barrows; Mackenzie Mawson first place in Overall Barrows, first place in Crossbred Barrow, thirdplace in Duroc Gilts.
California: Hannah Naros third place in OPB Gilts; Emily Niemeier third place in Berkshire Barrows, 10th place in Crossbred Gilts; Peyton Niemeier second place in Yorkshire Gilts, fifth place in Yorkshire Barrows; Trey Porter fifth place in Overall Barrows, first place in Hereford Barrows, second place in Spotted Barrows, fourth place in Chester White Barrows.
Houstonia: Cole Murphy second place in Overall Gilts, second place in Crossbred Gilts, third place in Duroc Barrows; Ty Murphy third place in Yorkshire Gilts.
Leeton: Chezney Early second place in Hampshire Gilts, fourth place in Hampshire Barrows, fourth place in Intermediate Showmanship; Kennedy Early fifth place in Duroc Barrows.
Pleasant Hill: Truman Wilson Champion Novice Showmanship; Tyne Wilson third place in Hampshire Gilts, fifth place in Intermediate Showmanship.
Smithton: Emily Gerke eighth place in Overall Gilts, second place in Chester White Gilts, third place in Crossbred Gilts; Kiersten Luttrell first place in Berkshire Barrows.
Stover: Angel Brunjes eighth place in Overall Barrows, first place in OPB Barrows, second place in Hereford Barrows, fourth place in OPB Gilts, fifth place in Hereford Gilts; Gabe Brunjes third place in Hereford Barrows.
Sweet Springs: Kendall Brewer fifth place in Poland China Barrows.
Warrensburg: Porsha Seeley fifth place in Poland China Gilts.
Windsor: Elliot Cooley seventh place in Overall Gilts, first place in Yorkshire Gilts, second place in Berkshire Barrow, Champion Junior Showmanship.
For complete results, visit www.mopork.com/youth/mpa-youth-show-pig-circuit.
