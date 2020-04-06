Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, the intersection of West Third Street and South Park Avenue will be closed to traffic to allow for the repair of a stormwater conveyance. The intersection will remain closed until the repairs are completed. The plan is to reopen the West Third Street intersection by 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9.
Drivers will need to plan a different route and avoid this area to arrive at their destinations on time and assist in keeping congestion to a minimum so repairs can be made safely.
