Westlake Ace Hardware stores throughout the nation are gearing up to host their annual fan drive benefitting The Salvation Army. The fan drive will be June 4-21.
During the fan drive, Westlake customers are asked to donate by rounding up their purchase at the register. All donations go toward buying new box fans for the local Salvation Army. Westlake will kick off the fan drive with a donation of 625 fans.
This is the 14th year Westlake has raised money for fans. Last year, customers donated more than $78,000, equating to 5,700 fans given to the Salvation Army for distribution to fellow citizens.
If customers prefer to donate online, they may do so at westlakehardware.com/fandrive. All donations, both in-store and online, stay in the local community.
