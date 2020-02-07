The following area students were recently named to the Fall 2019 dean's list at Westminster College.
The dean's list recognizes those Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the dean's list, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.
Otterville: Abby Nichols.
