WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Whiteman Air Force Base pilots are scheduled to fly over medical facilities in Kansas City around 10 a.m. Tuesday to honor and express Team Whiteman’s gratitude for all medical and health care professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.
The flyover will include a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing accompanied by A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 442nd Fighter Wing and T-38 Talon’s assigned to the 13th Bomb Squadron, which will pass, in sequence, over CenterPoint Medical Center, Children’s Mercy Hospital North and South, Lee’s Summit Medical Center, St. Luke’s Plaza, Research Medical Center and Warrensburg Missouri Medical Center. In case of inclement weather, the flight will be postponed to Wednesday.
“We are in this fight together. We have deep gratitude for all doctors, nurses, medical personnel and other essential employees and volunteers who are confronting this challenge worldwide -- but especially in our region,” Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander and Independence native, said in a news release. “While defending the homeland has taken a new shape, we are proud to serve alongside those who serve in and out of uniform. This flyover is our way of sending a heartfelt salute and ‘Thank You’ to all those on the frontlines in the fight against this virus. Without their dedication and hard work, we would not be able to execute our vital, strategic mission.”
All residents are encouraged to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups. Area residents will also be able to watch virtual coverage at www.facebook.com/whitemanafb.
The U.S. Air Force performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year including air shows, national-level sporting events, and events in support of a patriotic holiday. Flyovers are fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force pilots and maintainers. They are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.