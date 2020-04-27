WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Whiteman Air Force Base has released the schedule for Tuesday’s flyover in honor of those helping during the coronavirus pandemic, which now includes Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Whiteman pilots are scheduled to fly over medical facilities in Kansas City beginning around 10 a.m. Tuesday to honor and express Team Whiteman’s gratitude for all medical and health care professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.
The flyover will include a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing accompanied by A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 442nd Fighter Wing and T-38 Talon’s assigned to the 13th Bomb Squadron.
The aircraft will pass over Centerpoint Medical Center (10:18 a.m.), Children’s Mercy Adele Hall (10:21 a.m.), Children’s Mercy Hospital (10:28 a.m.), Lee’s Summit Medical Center (10:31 a.m.), St. Luke’s East Hospital (10:36 a.m.), Research Medical Center (10:39 a.m.), St. Luke’s Hospital Plaza (10:39 a.m.), Western Missouri Medical Center (11 a.m.) and Bothwell (11:08 a.m.). Bothwell was added to the route Saturday. In case of inclement weather, the flight will be postponed to Wednesday.
All residents are encouraged to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups. Area residents will also be able to watch virtual coverage at www.facebook.com/whitemanafb.
