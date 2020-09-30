Whiteman Air Force Base is scheduled to conduct a “giant voice” alert system upgrade test from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.
A series of sounds and announcements will be heard during the test, which may be audible beyond the base perimeter. During the Oct. 1 test, a 30-minute long test at the speaker near the north ramp of the flightline (near the Arnold gate entrance of installation) will verify that backup power can reliably power the speaker.
The 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs team is available to assist those with questions or concerns by contacting 509bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil.
