Scott and Janice Williams, of Wildwood, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jenna
Williams, to Mason Kelchner, of Baldwin. He is the son of Mark and Dana Kelchner, of Sedalia.
The future bride graduated in 2014 from Lafayette High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Marketing in 2018 from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is a branch team trainer at Edward Jones.
The future groom graduated in 2015 from Sacred Heart School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 2019 from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is a mechanical and structural engineer at Boeing Defense and Space.
A wedding is planned for Oct. 23, 2020, at Redemption Ranch near Wentzville.
