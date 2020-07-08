West-Central Independent Living Solutions created 600 personal protective equipment porch packages to share with their consumers in Benton, Henry, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, and Saline counties thanks in large part to donations from Kansas City partners.
WILS staff donned masks to package and deliver PPE hygiene kits that included reusable cloth masks from Rightfully Sewn, hand sanitizer from J. Rieger, toiletry items including essentials for handwashing from Heart to Heart International, and a personalized note from WILS for each consumer. These packages contained items that provide critical protection to those most at risk for COVID-19. The kits will provide support to individuals with disabilities to maintain their independence by allowing them to more safely return to active participation in their communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.