As candidate filing closes for the April 2 municipal election, the Windsor Ambulance District Board of Directors spent its Tuesday night meeting focused on educating the public about its own ballot issue.
Board members voted during their Nov. 27 meeting to ask voters for a 30-cent tax levy increase. The property tax levy is currently 0.2862 per $100 assessed valuation. The question will appear on April 2 municipal ballots for citizens living within the WAD boundaries, which includes portions of Henry, Benton, Johnson and Pettis counties.
This is the first proposed property tax increase for the district since it was founded in 1986, chairman Steve Galloway said.
The board will be publishing an informational brochure about the district’s needs and the effect of passing or not passing the proposed levy. According to information in the brochure, the district lost approximately $250,000 in 2018 due to the cost of medical care. The levy, if approved, would generate approximately $150,000 annually in additional tax revenue.
The board discussed what would happen if the levy doesn’t pass. In the best-case scenario, the lack of revenue would lead WAD residents to a reduction in emergency medical services and increased response times. Pettis County Ambulance EMS Chief Eric Dirck said the Windsor station responds to calls within the city in three to five minutes, but if a unit from PCAD had to respond to Windsor, it could take more than 30 minutes.
In the worst-case scenario, the district would shut down if it couldn’t meet its financial obligations and the district’s assets would be turned over to the four county commissions. The Windsor district would then be served by neighboring ambulance districts as available.
During his report, Dirck said Windsor’s call volume was down in November and December, something he said he’s watching but doesn’t consider a trend just yet. The Windsor station responded to 113 calls in October, which decreased to 88 in November and 80 in December.
Dirck noted Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton recently added a third unit to its ambulance fleet, which is allowing the ambulance service to handle more calls. In recent years, Windsor has handled numerous Golden Valley transport calls through a mutual aid agreement. Dirck said the addition of the third unit could be why Windsor is seeing fewer transport calls.
It was also reported there will not be an election for the WAD board in April as incumbents Galloway and Rhonda Scott were the only candidates to file.
Members Don Bullock and David Neiman were absent. John Fritz, Nick Gerke and Mike Layton of the PCAD Board of Directors also attended the meeting.
