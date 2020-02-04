The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 a.m. Tuesday to midnight Wednesday.
A strong storm system is expected to bring periods of freezing drizzle to the region beginning Tuesday morning and continuing through the afternoon hours before transitioning over to light snow by Tuesday night. Light snow will continue Wednesday with snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will gradually end Wednesday afternoon and evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are expected. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Area counties included in the advisory are Pettis, Cooper, Bates, Henry, Macon, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Cass and Johnson.
Tuesday’s high will be near 34 with a low around 26.
On Wednesday, there will be a 50% chance of snow with a high near 29 and a low around 19.
Precipitation isn’t expected through the rest of the week and temperatures will hover around the mid-30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.