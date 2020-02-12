More winter weather is in store for the Sedalia area this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pettis County from 6 a.m. to midnight Wednesday.
According to the NWS, a winter storm will spread across eastern Kansas and Missouri Wednesday morning. It will start with snow in the morning but surface temperatures will likely warm up enough to change the precipitation to rain in the early afternoon hours with a mix of rain and snow through the afternoon. However, temperatures will plummet Wednesday evening as a cold front comes to the area which could result in more snowfall Wednesday night. A total of 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible.
Wednesday’s high will be 36 degrees with a low around 9 and wind chill values between -3 and 7 degrees.
The City of Sedalia has advised that travelers should anticipate slippery road conditions that could impact morning and evening commutes. Should significant snow accumulations occur, the city encourages residents to remain home and limit travel until Street Department crews have an opportunity to clear roads. Those who must travel are encouraged to have an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
Should the weather result in accumulations of 2 or more inches of snow, the city will activate emergency snow routes to allow the designated roads to be easily cleared for emergency and other vehicles. Parking is prohibited along Emergency Snow Routes as Street Department plows need access to clear and open the roadways.
For questions about emergency snow routes, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, extreme cold temperatures on the back end of the snow could quickly freeze damp roadways and make road treatments ineffective. Since midday rains would wash away salt and chemicals, treating ahead of the snowfall may not be practical.
Citizens should consult their local forecast before traveling. Road conditions are available on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.
MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
