Area residents may face the first significant accumulating snowfall of the year Saturday through Monday. With a forecast of a possible 1 to 4 inches of snow forecast for parts of the area, individuals are asked to take necessary precautions.
The National Weather Service is predicting the potential for a wintery mix beginning Friday with drizzle changing over to light freezing drizzle overnight. Wintery weather will return to the area Sunday with light to moderate snow continuing through Monday.
Should freezing drizzle impact roadways, the City of Sedalia encourages residents to be mindful of roadway conditions during the early morning hours Saturday.
The city activates Emergency Snow Routes when 2 inches or more of ice or snow accumulates, allowing the designated roadways to be easily cleared for emergency and other vehicles. Parking is prohibited along Emergency Snow Routes as Street Department plows need access to clear and open the roadways. A map is available on the city’s website that shows streets designated Emergency Snow Routes by the city and the Missouri Department of Transportation.
A MoDOT news release states MoDOT workers will be treating roads and bridges in advance of the potential winter storm this weekend.
The NWS is calling for the possibility of a slight chance of light freezing drizzle early Saturday morning. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with lows dropping to the lower 20s in the evening.
Sunday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 50% chance of snow possibly mixed with freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the lower 30s. Freezing rain and snow are likely Sunday night with low temperatures forecast in the mid-20s. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
On Monday, cloudy conditions are expected to continue with a 60% chance of snow predicted for both the morning and afternoon, then a chance of light snow accumulations in the afternoon. Highs are predicted for the lower 30s during the day with lows Monday night in the upper teens. By mid-week highs are expected to return to the lower 40s.
In the MoDOT news release, the department reminded drivers that “even a small amount of precipitation can cause slippery road conditions” and to stay informed of rapidly changing forecasts. MoDOT offered safety tips if individuals must travel:
• Wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted.
• Slow down and adjust your speed to the conditions. Do not use cruise control.
• Keep mirrors, windows and lights clean.
• Remember to stay at least six car lengths back from snowplows and equipment. Plowed snow can create a cloud that can blind drivers following too closely.
• If your wipers are on, keep your headlights on. It’s the law.
• If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, remain in your vehicle.
MoDOT provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center available 24/7. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative. To check road conditions, visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.
