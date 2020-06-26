Jimmie C. Wise will celebrate his 80th birthday Monday, June 29 with cards and special birthday wishes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Wise is a retired farmer and an avid IHC collector.
He has been married to Ruth Wise for 27 years.
He has a son Charles Wise and a step-daughter Amy Lancaster; four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.
Birthday cards and special wishes may be mailed to Jimmie at 25200 Bothwell Park Rd., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
