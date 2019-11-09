Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information from Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond.
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Sedalia woman died Saturday morning at the Pettis County Jail.
According to a news release, a female became unresponsive in a booking cell at the jail just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies performed CPR until the Pettis County Ambulance District arrived, but they were unable to resuscitate her. Pettis County Coroner Skip Smith has identified the woman as 44-year-old Modina M. Bradshaw.
“She was responsive and she became unresponsive while the deputies were there so they immediately started CPR and then called the ambulance,” Sheriff Kevin Bond told the Democrat Saturday afternoon.
Bond said Bradshaw had some medical issues while at the jail but investigators don’t think there was any foul play and it did not appear to be a suicide. He said they are waiting for an autopsy, which is scheduled for early next week, to determine the cause of death but said he believes it was medical or natural causes.
The release states Bradshaw had been confined at the jail since her arrest earlier this week. Although she had been at the jail for a few days, Bond said she had not been placed in general population, which he said was not unusual.
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, Bradshaw was arrested at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 after officers responded to a disturbance at her South Harding Avenue residence. Victims told officers the suspect, identified as Bradshaw, had assaulted them and threatened them with a knife. She was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail. She was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.
The sheriff’s office investigative division and the Pettis County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
