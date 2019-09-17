A Higginsville woman was killed Monday afternoon in a Benton County crash.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Darin J. Lutman, 42, of Warsaw, was traveling northbound on State Route 7, south of State Route KK, at 12:54 p.m., Monday, when he traveled across the centerline and struck another vehicle head on. The other vehicle was driven by Sondra J. Murrell, 75, of Higginsville.
Murrell was pronounced on scene by the Benton County coroner. Darin suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Medical Center by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance. Murrell’s passenger, Drake Murrell, 12, also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Medical Center by Golden Valley Ambulance.
