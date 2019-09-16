A St. Joseph woman was seriously injured in a Johnson County crash Saturday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Chauntia R. Dube, 17, of St. Joseph was traveling westbound on Southeast 1200 Road at 7:10 p.m., Saturday night. At the same time, Makenzie P. Bickers, 25, of Knob Noster, was traveling southbound on State Route WW. Dube failed to yield at a yield sign and Bickers vehicle struck Dube’s.
Dube and her passenger Reely J. Ashby, 14, of Windsor, were both seriously injured and were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center by Pettis County Emergency Medical Services. Bickers suffered minor injuries and was transported to Bothwell Hospital by private conveyance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
