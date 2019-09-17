A woman was seriously injured in a two-car crash in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, John J. Forbis, 55, of Clarksburg was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50, and Taylor J. Peoples, 26, of Syracuse, was traveling eastbound behind him.
Forbis slowed to make a left turn onto State Route H and Peoples struck the back of Forbis’ vehicle.
Forbis suffered minor injuries and was taken to Capital Region Hospital by Mid-MO Ambulance District. Forbis’ passenger, Patricia K. Dunn, 54, of Clarksburg, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Capital Region Hospital by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.