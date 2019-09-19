A Versailles woman was seriously injured in a Morgan County accident Tuesday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Heather D. Rauch, 27, of Versailles, was traveling northbound on State Route W, just south of Indian Creek Lane at 9:20 a.m., Sept. 17, when her vehicle travelled off the right side of the roadway. Raunch overcorrected and the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and overturned.
Raunch suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
