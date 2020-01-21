The Women’s Service League of Sedalia will host the 23rd annual Cupid’s Ball from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Smith-Cotton High School.
The theme is “Once Upon a Dream.” Girls 5-12 years old are invited to ask their favorite guy — father, stepfather, uncle, or grandfather — to the dance.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 23at wslsedalia.yapsody.com. Tickets are $20 per person which includes light refreshments, professional photographs, crafts and dancing. Event shirts are also on sale. All proceeds are donated to local charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.