The League of Women Voters of Missouri will host a fall conference at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Heckart Allied Health Building on the south edge of the State Fair Community College campus. Registration for the whole day, with all the handouts and lunch, is $35, payable at the door. It is open to the public.
The theme is “Climate Change in the World, US, MO and What You Can Do Today.” Carolyn Amparan and Dick Parker will speak in alternating presentations from 9:35 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.