For the Sedalia Police Department, working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t an option.
Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt spoke to the Democrat via phone about what the department is doing to stay safe and healthy while keeping the rest of Sedalia safe.
“I think it’s important to note we’re still here, we’re still operating,” Wirt said. “We haven’t closed down. You can’t do that in law enforcement.”
Wirt explained residents should expect to see officers keeping a 6-foot distance between them and asking residents to come outside to speak to them when possible.
“Some simple operational differences are we are keeping our distance from not only each other but from people that we encounter on our calls for service,” Wirt explained. “An example would be if an officer goes to take a report they would ask the person to come outside. We ask the community to come outside more because that interaction then is safer with the air moving around outside for both. That helps limit exposure...They may see us stand further away from people.”
Wirt said when possible the department is also trying to take reports over the phone. The SPD lobby is still open, but residents are likely to see officers limiting exposure by staying behind the glass instead of coming out into the lobby and speaking with them.
However, for many officers, social distancing isn’t always an option and the department is working to keep those officers safe and healthy.
“We have more personal protective equipment than we did in the past,” Wirt said. “We’ve made that available to all of our officers to help limit the exposure. That helps with that up close and personal stuff sometimes but there is a little bit more risk with our job. Law enforcement, yes is up close and personal, there are times that still has to happen. It’s a risk of our job. The biggest thing is adding that additional personal protective equipment for the officers to have that helps protect them.”
Additional hand sanitizer, gloves, safety masks and goggles have been made available for officers, especially those on the road.
“The state is telling us that we should at some point receive some additional stuff that would help protect officers,” Wirt noted. “The main thing that we’ve been instructed to do is to protect your face, your eyes and your nose and your mouth to help limit the spread.”
The department is also practicing social distancing and additional cleaning at headquarters. Air purifiers are running and the HVAC system is being used to allow more fresh air to run through the building.
“We’ve spread out in the department even more,” Wirt said. “We can’t work from home here. Law enforcement, that’s not an option for us. We have spread out around the building as best we can, split up offices and things like that to try and keep everyone as far away from each other as possible…
“It has affected our day-to-day operations because it’s in the back of everybody’s minds in the community and officers,” he added. “Everybody wants to stay healthy. We’re a strong team here and we’re going to work together to make sure that there’s police officers out there on the street to protect and serve the community.”
Wirt said all of the services the department offers are still operating but some trainings with outside agencies have been postponed.
Wirt said the community could help the department by meeting them outside when they can and keeping the 6-feet distance between them when they are able to. He also encouraged residents to follow the guidelines set up by the Pettis County Health Department and Gov. Mike Parson.
“We don’t know how long it’s going to be, but the more people practice those social distancing and all the things that the health department and the governor have suggested, those are some of the things that also help us because it’s going to get us all healthy faster,” he said.
“And everybody in the community to remember, this community is really good about coming together in situations like this,” he continued. “We’re all confident that the community will come together and is coming together and we can work together to get through this.”
