The Sedalia Street Department is scheduled to complete work in the area of West Main Street between Industrial Road and Winchester Drive from 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
According to a City of Sedalia press release, the roadway will be restricted to one lane as heavy equipment and workers make repairs. Periodic road closures are expected as equipment and workers move between lanes as both lanes require repair. Drivers should be prepared to stop as flaggers will be directing traffic flow in the area. The street department recommends drivers avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes to avoid delays.
The work is weather dependent.
