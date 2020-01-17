A workshop to help attendees simplify and declutter their life and find peace will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at First United Methodist Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. in Sedalia.
Learn ways to simplify your life while being a good steward of God's gifts. Listen to stories of success and the difference decluttering makes in the serenity of those who tackle the junk of their lives.
Lunch will be at Fortune Palace from 11 a.m. to noon. Each person is responsible for their own meal.
For more information, contact Ruth Dale at ruthdale@charter.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.