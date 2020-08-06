Local jewelry and niche tool products were the topic of discussion at Wednesday morning’s 1 Million Cups program at Lamy’s.
Ryan Reed of Reed & Sons Jewelers said his family’s five-generation business was started by his great-great-grandfather. Reed explained the business “sells romance” and the family tries to make something to “cherish” and “make heirlooms.”
“We provide a product that marks a special moment in time,” Reed explained. “A specific feeling, or any occasion...It’s a very quick changing business I guess you could say. We change rapidly. We have several challenges that we face just year after year. It just kind of depends on what’s going on in the world...
“Essentially our niche is that we are a custom jeweler,” he later added. “That itself has changed also, the market has caught onto that people want custom pieces. Especially millennials, my generation, and younger. They really want that one of a kind piece. We provide that all in house and that’s what separates us from most jewelers.”
Reed took questions on a variety of topics. He said the process for custom jewelry usually takes three to four weeks. The business also does a lot of jewelry repairs and appraisals. Reed spent several minutes explaining the process of making custom jewelry as well as products that are hard to get a hold of at the moment.
Reed said challenges include things changing around the world that affect the products the business can get and for what price. Reed explained another challenge this year is gold is at a record high, which affects the business’s materials and makes it harder to sell products.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the business. The closing of New York jewelry stores also presented a challenge because most of the diamonds that come into the United States come into New York first. People not buying jewelry is also a factor and the business was not able to have its big summer sale to shift inventory to prepare for the holiday season.
“Jewelry stores are typically heavily overloaded with their product,” he said. “In the past, it used to be, ‘Let’s buy that, let’s buy that’ and eventually it will sell. You can’t do that these days...We really have to manage our inventory well and we really have to make those purchases count.”
Reed was asked what the community could do to support the business.
“I learn from everybody. If anybody has any ideas for me I will always listen,” Reed said. “Sometimes it takes somebody saying, ‘Hey you’re doing this kind of wrong.’ It took me that with social media. I had no idea how to run a successful social media campaign and I had to talk to people...I’ll take any suggestions on social media.”
Reed & Sons Jewelers, 825 Thompson Blvd., can be contacted at 660-826-2282 and found online at www.reedsons.com.
Jerod Allen, founder of Bullybag & Tool Company Inc., explained he founded the company after searching for an “all utility pouch” while he was adjusting insurance claims in 2011.
“I found myself in the middle of Texas which if anybody has ever been in the middle of Texas it is basically the definition of grit,” Allen explained. “What I found is as I was out there meeting with adjusters I didn’t have the right gear to be successful and they didn’t either. They were getting along with what they could get, more of a generic type of a product.”
Allen then got his adjuster's license and worked in Kansas City and in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma, Sandy and others. His frustration over not being able to find the right tool pouch led him to begin designing his own. After five years of design and roughly two years of field testing, the BullyBag was officially launched.
“What Bullybag was founded on was to not be ‘your daddy’s tool bag,’” he said. “We don’t want to be your nail bag, your generic electrician’s pouch if you will. We are a tool solution for certain niches. Specifically tools of your trade in particular.”
The company sells BullyBags, essential tools, gauges, lasers, measures, safety gear, bags, belts and packs. The BullyBag Ultra Pouch is described as “everything you need in one organized, balanced, clipboards, hip holstered package,” “tough by design” and made for pros of the inspection and estimation professions around the globe. It features 12 easily accessible chambers, a hip clip, double-stitched seams and more.
Allen answered a variety of questions from attendees. He explained his company has five employees, his goal is to remain independent and his supply chain comes from Vietnam. Allen also said finding distribution had been his biggest challenge but what helped and still helps is word of mouth.
“It wasn’t until a couple of raving fans, project managers I didn’t even know, they just called me and said, ‘Look I’m giving you this guy’s number. We won’t leave them alone until they get your products in their stores,’” Allen explained. “The managers just called us and said, ‘What’s your deal?’ and now I had their attention.”
Bullybag & Tool Company Inc. can be found at bullybag.com or 888-330-6857.
