Tuesday’s municipal election in Pettis County saw a higher-than-expected turnout of registered voters.
Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada had predicted last week that 8 to 10% of registered voters in Pettis County would vote either absentee or cast a ballot in person Tuesday. The turnout ended up higher, with 13.5% of registered voters making their voices heard. That means 3,591 of 26,618 registered voters cast a ballot.
“I was very, very impressed with the people that came out and voted today,” La Strada told the Democrat by phone Tuesday night. “I am so happy we did not stay under the double digits. The last time we hit single digits was 2011. This was actually higher than last year, last year was around 12%.”
La Strada said last week that absentee voting was slow in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic but that it was picking up a little bit in the last two weeks before the election.
The election was postponed from April 7 to June 2 by executive order from Gov. Mike Parson due to the COVID-19 pandemic. La Strada said the stretch from the close of candidate filing Jan. 21 to the June 2 municipal election is officially the longest election in Missouri history. Absentee voting was also stretched longer than the usual six weeks, as it was available starting Feb. 25.
Voters were encouraged to wear a mask at the polls although it wasn’t required. Some poll workers wore a mask or face shield while others did not. La Strada said hand sanitizer was available at all polling locations along with cleaning items for poll workers. He said Tuesday night that things went smoothly and he wasn’t aware of any issues.
Even with the municipal election complete once it is certified at noon June 5, La Strada’s office doesn’t get much of a break. Absentee voting begins June 23 for the Aug. 4 primary election, followed by the November General Election.
“I am very, very happy,” La Strada said. “Poll workers put in a lot of work today, a lot of hours, it was a hot day. The city (precincts were) super busy. I can’t thank the poll workers enough, those in the trenches working hard for this one. We’re gearing up for Aug. 4.”
