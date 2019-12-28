The heart of any community is the people, but to have people locate to a community there must be workplace opportunities for residents to thrive.
At the heart of Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County is Jessica Craig.
Craig became executive director two years ago after spending 15 years leading economic development teams throughout Missouri.
“I was very excited to have the opportunity to lead that team right here in the community where I am from, where I live and where I am raising a family,” Craig said. “it truly is a dream job – I often say that I’ve come home to Sedalia.
“My husband and I have always lived here but this is the first time in my career where I haven’t traveled full-time for work,” Craig added. “It is very rewarding to be a part of that team creating jobs and economic opportunity right here in my hometown.”
According to Craig, the old rule of thumb is that for every dollar brought into a community by industries that are typically manufacturing, transportation and logistics and industrial-based operations, that $1 changes hands seven times before leaving the community.
“What that means is that a company building a $30 million expansion here provides an economic impact of $210 million,” Craig explained. “When more industrial development occurs it stimulates retail and commercial development. More houses are sold, more cars are purchased and more people have disposable income to spend right here in central Missouri.”
Within the past 14 years EDSPC has assisted 58 companies build new and expanded facilities, resulting in $615 million in capital investment and 2,332 new jobs with a total new annual payroll of nearly $103 million.
“Jessica has the unique ability to get the community to work together for a common goal,’ Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick said. “She is constantly seeking opportunities and access to opportunities – she is well versed in the community’s assets and aspects of what they can provide.”
One of the qualities Dick said he admires most in Craig is her agenda is that of the people she serves.
“It is never about personal gain for Jessica. She thinks outside the box, but Jessica has never been contained by a box – she explores all the possibilities,” he added. “She has the ability to see the what-ifs and turn them into possibilities.”
Craig explained that during a time when most communities saw a decline in business due to the recession, Sedalia and Pettis County have continued to move forward.
“I’ve been in the field for about 15 years now and after all these years, I believe my parents are just now realizing what in the world economic development is and what I do,” Craig said. “I find it easy to tell you about my professional career but not so easy to dig into how I got here.”
Craig said while it may sound cheesy, her parents and her heritage played a pivotal role in her life, helping to shape her into the person she has become. A mix of native American, German and Irish, Craig finds characteristics of persistence, stubbornness, resourcefulness and a strong will inside.
“I was raised in the household of a union equipment operator and an elementary teacher and counselor,” Craig commented. “Among a lot of things, my dad taught me the value in making something with my hands and having pride in doing so.
“My mom taught me to cherish everyone’s story and make it personal,” she continued. “They both told me that I can do anything I put my mind to. Whether I was getting ready to pitch in a championship softball game in college or preparing for a critical meeting, I hear my mom telling me: ‘Take the bull by the horns.’”
It is that motto that Craig said carried her into adulthood and have formed the values she hopes to hand down to her daughters.
Softball played a huge role in her life as well. Beginning to play competitive ball at age 8, through hard work and determination Craig was offered a full-ride scholarship to Missouri Valley College in Marshall. She played collegiate ball while completing a double major in accounting and finance.
“What I learned on the field, which followed me in business, is teamwork and leadership,” Craig stated. “Nothing we do is done by ourselves.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t end my list of drivers of my success to date with my husband, (Brandon Craig) and our two daughters,” she added. “As you can imagine, I’ve spent many years traveling all over the country and internationally growing my career all the while we have been raising our daughters.”
Although both Craig and her husband were raised in the county, they did not grow up in farming families.
Hoping to provide a life of farming for their children, the couple purchased 40 acres and 10 cows in 2010. Today they are the proud owners of 250 acres with 75 cows and an additional 75 calves.
“I’m a firm believer that with hard work, a little luck, and God’s will life leads you to exactly where you are supposed to be,” Craig professed. “It is true to say that we are a competitor in the international site selection process to bring new business and industry right here to Sedalia. I realize on a daily basis how lucky I am to be where I am personally and professionally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.