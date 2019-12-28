To protect and serve are words all first responders take to heart. For Sedalia Police Officer Derick DeSalme, they are words he lives by especially in the care and protection of children.
Teaching children and helping them to make the best decisions possible is something DeSalme has focused on during his five years with the force.
“I was very surprised to see how active the police department was when I first started working here,” DeSalme said. “I found it interesting that we were continuing to deal with the same people over and over again.
“I noticed that we would also deal with generations of families at some of our calls — I think that was another reason why I began walking through schools or teaching D.A.R.E.,” he continued. “I wanted to get in there and start talking to the kids while they were still young and try to get them to make better decisions in life and to enjoy interaction with law enforcement.”
There is no such thing as a typical work day for DeSalme as every day brings about new circumstances and situations to deal with. DeSalme tries to establish a routine throughout his daily work.
Days begin with a 6 a.m. roll call meeting with the other shift where officers discuss everything happening around the city and different areas to concentrate patrols. DeSalme said he usually likes to get out on the road and start to take calls or make traffic stops shortly after the meeting.
“I like to concentrate my stops around the school zones because I think one of the most important things I can get people to do is to drive slower around schools,” DeSalme noted. “I also enjoy walking through the elementary schools as much as possible while working.
“I really don’t do this so much for security purposes anymore since they have added great school protection officers,” he explained. “I do this so kids can have a positive interaction with law enforcement as much as possible.”
DeSalme, 37, has found kids enjoy seeing him in the schools and will often come up and say hi or shake his hand. Stickers go a long way in bringing smiles to the faces of students as well. On occasion, teachers will ask him to step inside their classrooms for an impromptu talk about something they are teaching in class.
“Anything that I can do to put a positive face on law enforcement so kids can see us as someone other than the people who pull their parents over or arrest a parent after a fight is important,” he explained. “The rest of the day I spend teaching D.A.R.E. to sixth-grade students, responding to calls and driving through the neighborhoods as much as possible.”
DeSalme’s presence is appreciated not only by the students and staff but also by the school district administration.
His work extends beyond the classroom. DeSalme can often be found volunteering at community projects including Community Santa, the shop with a cop program sponsored by William Woody Nissan, and the Tip a Cop program hosted at Applebee’s. He also mentors four Sedalia 200 students.
“I try to make it to all the different community events when I am working,” DeSalme explained. “I volunteer because I want to try to give back as much as possible to this community and if that means giving up a little of my time to meet with the kids I mentor or come in and help out with an event, I am more than willing to do that.”
DeSalme’s work in the community has not gone unnoticed by his supervisors including Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt.
“Derick is a hard-working officer that believes in our community,” Wirt said. “He is dedicated to making a difference and helping youth see their true potential. We appreciate his positive attitude and strong desire to leave a legacy in the community and police department.”
DeSalme has left a legacy through his work in the lives of area children.
“I have been lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time and able to help a few children out that were not breathing,” DeSalme said unassumingly. “I was just invited to a birthday of a young man that needed a little help when he was born.
“With the help of Sedalia Fire, PCAD and the staff in the (Bothwell Regional Health Center) ER we were able to save his life and he has been able to enjoy three birthdays,” he continued. “Positive memories like this are one of the reasons I go to work every day.”
On Oct. 16, DeSalme and his wife Anne welcomed the birth of their first child. Anne is a fourth-grade ESL teacher in the Sedalia School District 200. She works with kindergarten students at Heber Hunt on Fridays.
Only days prior to his son’s birth DeSalme told the Democrat, “Anything I can do to make the community a better and safer place for him and everyone else, I will try my hardest to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.