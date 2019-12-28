It has been said, “some of our finest work comes through service to others.” Courtney Hicks, marketing director of LammTech, has found this to be true in both her professional and personal life.
It has been especially true since Hicks moved to Sedalia to attend State Fair Community College. Since her arrival, she has committed herself to her work and becoming a volunteer for a number of civic organizations.
“Helping others motivates me more than anything, both professionally and personally,” Hicks said. “On a professional level, the core of what we do at LammTech is helping businesses to continue with their mission, whatever that might be. We make sure that our clients’ technology needs are met, allowing them to focus on running their business and being successful.
“On a personal level, finding joy in helping others is what has motivated me to become involved in volunteer work,” Hicks continued. “I think that if you find a cause that you believe in, and you have the time and means, or both, to get involved. You often find involvement does you just as much, or more, good as the cause or organization you’re helping.”
Hicks, 33, is a member of the Sedalia Lions Club. She also volunteers with the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri and Paul Klover’s Top Soccer program. Each of those organizations do different things, according to Hicks, who said, “… at the end of the day, their missions all converge on making our community a great place to live.”
“The motto of the Lions Club is ‘We Serve’ and it’s been such an honor to be able to help even just a little bit in making that motto a reality,” Hicks said. “From Christmas Shoes to supporting many local organizations, it’s a group that likes to do good while having fun.
“The Boys & Girls Club offers so many great opportunities to youth in our community,” she continued. “I hope that the help I lend through committee involvement helps them to continue with their mission.”
Hicks noted Paul Klover’s Top Soccer program is just fun to be involved with. She explained the program, which helps students with physical challenges, is a chance for players who may not otherwise have the opportunity to get out, learn new skills, and play a game they love.
“I really feel like I probably get as much or more enjoyment out of the short time on those Saturday mornings than the players,” Hicks commented.
Hicks considers her work at LammTech to also be fun and rewarding.
As a part of the team, Hicks is responsible for strategic growth and expansion of the company. She is responsible for all of the internal and external marketing efforts. This includes managing outside contractors, overseeing the creation and distribution of all collateral, managing LammTech’s social media presence and planning trade shows and events.
She is also responsible for community outreach; LammTech serves most of Mid-Missouri. LammTech owner Robert Lamm said he is pleased with the commitment Hicks brings to the firm.
“We’re very proud of Courtney and her accomplishments,” Lamm said. “She’s a valued part of our team as she brings energy and enthusiasm to everything she does. She does an outstanding job representing the values of LammTech while interacting with our clients, vendor partners, and prospects with integrity and professionalism.”
A native of Shelbyville, Hicks received an AA and AAS from State Fair Community College. She worked full time while she pursued her bachelor’s degree from Central Methodist University. She graduated in May 2015 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management.
“Marketing and LammTech gives me the opportunity to explore new opportunities and talents that I didn’t know I had,” Hicks explained. “I learn something new every day and I love meeting and getting to know people in order to understand how what we do can help them and their business.
“LammTech respects and ensures a positive culture that embraces work-life balance. Working at LammTech allows me the opportunity to contribute to the community in a way that fits best with my time and talents — we pride ourselves on being a part of the communities we serve.”
The middle daughter of three, Hicks is an avid runner who completed her first full marathon in mid-October. She spends her spare time watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and University of Missouri teams. She also enjoys spending time with friends and family, baking, working on projects around her house, and playing with her black lab.
All of the activities provide a sense of balance as do her work and volunteer activities.
“… I see myself continuing to develop professionally and continuing to be involved in organizations that serve the community in which I live,” Hicks said. ”I see myself possibly continuing my formal education in some way, whether than be with certifications or finishing my master’s degree.
“Down the line, I may consider using the skills I’ve gathered to open my own businesses,” she added. “The sky is the limit.”
