The oldest of seven children, Amy Epple, 38, director of the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department, said she feels at home working for the city and the community.
Epple and her husband, Bo, have three children, Brooke, 13, Avery, 12, and Brady, 8. She noted she grew up in Hermann where the family loved baseball and her mom and dad, Joe and Mary Mundwiller, were involved in the parks and rec department.
She worked as a recreation superintendent for the Sedalia Parks and Rec Department from 2008 to 2013, left for a time, but came back in 2017 when former Director Mark Hewett left the position.
“I’ve been really fortunate as mayor, we have really quality people in positions in the City of Sedalia,” Mayor John Kehde said. “Amy … her passion is quite stunning.
“You can just go through the parks and you can see, and it reflects on what her passion is and it reflects on the whole staff,” he continued. “She’s very interested in kids and family programming.”
“I love parks and recreation,” Epple said. “I just absolutely love it. When I went to college I didn’t know what I wanted to do and I was majoring in political science.”
While at Williams Woods University, she by chance found out about receiving a parks and recreation degree. She said at the time it was like a “lightbulb went off” in her head. This eventually led her to the University of Central Missouri (known at the time as Central Missouri State University) in Warrensburg.
“I feel like all my best memories growing up as a kid revolved around parks and recreation in some way,” she explained. “So, that is why I wanted to major in that. I go to work every day and I love it.
“I think those closest to me know I love my job,” she continued. “I think it’s the one thing that you can make such a huge impact in your community. Schools are great, but when kids graduate, what do they do? But, parks and recreation serves everyone from birth to before you die.”
Epple said the parks and the programs foster a sense of community among those who participate in recreational activities.
“I always tell the staff, ‘we’re not just a walk in the park, we’re so much more,’” she noted. “You can help educate people, you can bring fitness and wellness, create memories. There’s something we can do for everyone.”
Just as hospitals concentrate on health and schools on education, Epple said parks and recreation can offer a wide assortment of ways to better a community and its people.
“I think too, I work with really great people,” she added. “I have a great staff here. It’s all, not just one area of the parks department. We have a fabulous maintenance crew … it starts with them. Then there are the lifeguards and my landscaping crew, they are the best in the state.”
She said she was thankful for her recreation staff and front desk personnel. Epple is also thankful for Sedalia.
“I love Sedalia because I think it is one of the nicest, sweetest, most involved communities,” she said. “(Sedalia) loves park and recreation. Our programs always fill up.”
She is also excited to be part of the Heckart Community Center slated to be completed in 2021.
Kehde said Epple showed her passion for the passing of the sales tax for the construction of the community center.
“She answered every question, was at every meeting, took every phone call,” he said. “It was a blessing. She has a good park board and they are really involved. And, I think they really appreciate her passion and knowledge.”
“That says so much about Sedalia,” Epple said of the center. “They (the people of Sedalia) wanted it and they are supportive of the parks department, and they like to have fun and be active.”
