In soccer’s most crucial moments, what matters most between the sticks is what’s between your ears.
It makes sense, then, that Smith-Cotton girls soccer head coach Meredith Brick, a former goalkeeper, has put an emphasis on the mental and emotional side of the game.
“As a coach, I am such a coach to the emotional act, I know that’s my strength,” Brick said. “I’m getting better at tactically coaching, but I think there’s even distribution between the tactics, technique, mental and physical. I’m trying to have my players master all four pillars evenly.
“I try to be a person I needed in high school.”
Brick, 28, graduated from Chillicothe High School in 2010 before playing soccer and studying biology at Central Methodist University. In Chillicothe, she earned all-district honors and was class president for three years. In Fayette, she claimed Daktronics - NAIA Scholar Athlete honors and was a District 5 CoSIDA / Capital One Academic first-team selection.
With sterling traditional credentials, Brick said her interest in improving her game, holistically, began while serving part-time status in goal.
“I had to change that,” Brick said. “I had to really work hard and figure out what I needed to do to take care of my body and my mind. I think it started there with my personal journey of playing.”
She said meditation helped supplement her practice regimen and maintain the collegiate student-athlete balance. By her senior year, Brick recorded 78 saves and started every game for the Lady Eagles during a 9-7-2 campaign.
“I had to try a lot of new things. After going through that, I felt on top of the world, really confident and really strong.”
Whether on the pitch or in the classroom, Brick is constantly trying new things.
Smith-Cotton Junior High recently adopted a program called “Every Monday Matters,” which Brick had already implemented in her classroom, designed to create conversations and hands-on activities for students and staff to help recognize how they can contribute to a positive school community.
“I’ve always had an interest in how people interact, how they think, how they behave,” Brick said. “The reason I did Every Monday Matters was my interest in how we treat each other.”
Every Monday Matters aims to counter the mundane, back-to-school connotation assigned to the first day of the work week. The theme for five Mondays in September was “Monday Gets Empowered,” and conversations allowed students to “define their purpose” and set goals. One Monday in October, the theme was “Be A Newbie,” and students discussed times they learned from failure.
“It gives us an actionable thing to work toward to put some more goodness into the world,” Brick said. “It’s opened up a platform and opportunity to have real life conversations with our students.”
Before she arrived in Sedalia, Brick helped her alma mater win district titles in men’s and women’s soccer as an assistant coach — a first for each program. She then earned her master’s in education and served as a graduate assistant at Lindenwood University-Belleville, graduating in 2016.
It was around that time she established “Brick Wall Goalkeeping.” Describing it as her “side-hustle,” the business has since evolved with Brick’s certifications as a mindset coach into “Brick Wall Training.”
She offers personal training sessions, mostly to youth soccer players, and recently hosted a workshop with William Woods University women’s soccer before their conference slate, focusing on mental preparation, visualization and analysis of their non-conference results.
“It’s been great to put my tools to use and help these players grow physically and mentally, and learn holistically,” Brick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.