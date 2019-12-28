As a parent and a teacher, Taylor Thomas knows that often the littlest moments in life are the ones that make the greatest impact.
Thomas, 34, has experienced this throughout her life and during her 13 years in education.
“Accomplishments which have given me the most pride are the moments when a student says ‘aha!’” Thomas said when describing her outlook on education. “It is not in the test scores or the big wins in sports. It is in the tiniest moment when a student realizes they can read for the first time or when a student finds that one thing they truly have a passion for in their learning.”
Thomas received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Drury University. She completed her master’s degree in education administration from William Woods University.
Thomas taught for 12 years as a first, second, and fifth grade instructor. She is now an instructional coach at Washington Elementary School.
“I wanted to become an instructional coach to help students grow as students and citizens of our community,” Thomas explained of her new job. “I get the opportunity to work with every staff members in our building to help grow our students.”
Although she has only been an instructional coach for three months, Thomas has already made an impact, according to Washington Elementary Principal Lisa Volk.
“Mrs. Thomas is passionate about education and this is obvious when you speak with her,” Volk said. “In her new role as the instructional coach, that passion for learning is shared with staff each day. I am honored to work alongside such a knowledgeable and caring individual.”
Thomas said two teachers, Mr. Hess and Mr. Myers, are the reasons she chose to become a teacher — they “saw me for who I was, loved me like I was their family, and believed in me to not only be successful academically but also to make a difference in the world around me.”
The profession has changed in many aspects since Thomas began her career. Two changes that stand out the most, according to Thomas, are in the areas of trauma and mental health.
“We as professionals are providing more support for students in these areas than ever before,” Thomas explained. “My hope for students after they graduate is that they will have minds open to all ideas, but curious enough to research all sides before choosing one, social skills to collaborate successfully in any career they choose, and a love of learning enough to never stop.”
Student growth is what motivates Thomas to continue as an educator.
“Every child learns at their own pace and watching the tiniest milestone turn into another and another for a student, ends in enormous growth,” she explained. “This growth is why I love teaching.”
Thomas is married to Smith-Cotton Head Boys Basketball Coach Kevin Thomas. The couple met 11 years ago at Drury University. They are parents to Cooper and twins Charlie and Kingston.
“We are not from Sedalia, but began our careers here and have enjoyed raising our children in a town filled with the most loving and incredible people,” Thomas said. “The support and friendship from the school district and community is a blessing to us.”
