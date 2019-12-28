Whether it’s at church or a school event, Maplewood Church Youth Pastor Ty Burgoon is making sure area students are supported in their faith.
Burgoon’s path to his current career didn’t start with youth ministry. He attended Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, where he studied to be a math teacher, but he still didn’t know exactly what he wanted to do. After some prayer, he ended up turning down a teaching job offer. He eventually attended a ministry leadership school through Kanakuk, and through those connections he found Maplewood.
As Maplewood’s youth pastor, 28-year-old Burgoon said he helps youth church members strengthen their walk with Christ, which he does through twice-weekly youth group meetings, retreats, mission trips, community service projects, social events, and just spending time with the students.
The Rev. Eddie Brown, along with a search committee, hired Burgoon in 2013. He said Burgoon and his wife, Emily, were “active, godly young people. They were just really what we were looking for.”
The young couple has three children, the youngest a baby girl born within the last few months. While Burgoon is the youth pastor, Emily, and sometimes a younger Burgoon, also helps facilitate youth group activities.
Brown retired from Maplewood in January, but said in the roughly five years he worked with Burgoon, he proved himself time and again to be wise beyond his years.
“He is a good leader, he addresses difficult issues with wisdom and tact and maturity. He does excellent work,” Brown said. “He’s good with people and tasks assigned to him, and he’s good as a leader of youth and of other adults. Even as a young man he’s respected by our older parishioners.”
Burgoon’s efforts with local youth extend beyond the walls of Maplewood. He’s been involved in the Smithton School District, helping with an advisory board and planning the annual baccalaureate service. He also does simple things to reach out to youth, such as getting drinks at Sonic after school or attending a sporting event.
“If you look at the life of Christ, he didn’t just go to the synagogue on Sundays. You read about him at dinner parties with people, at a well just sitting down talking with a woman society had rejected,” Burgoon said. “You see Christ doing things outside of the normal setting, and I think that helps. I think people in general, and teens specifically, it means something different to them when they see you outside of where you’re supposed to be. With teens, the relationship side of it is really important and the relationship takes time to build. That was something I learned when I first got here.”
Once Brown retired, Burgoon found himself as both a youth and associate pastor for Maplewood. He said the job change has pulled him away from the youth more than he’d like, but he still spends every Sunday and Wednesday night with them in the second-floor youth room. He said he’s fortunate to be at a church like Maplewood that recognizes the importance of having a full-time youth pastor rather than part-time.
Both Brown and Burgoon said it’s important for children and teenagers to have positive role models they can talk to, especially with changes in society that can make it hard for young students to avoid peer pressure.
“Our youth need young people who have navigated those troubled waters before them to show the best ways through those difficult passes,” Brown said. “Ty and Emily have done a good job of that.”
Burgoon said the breakdown of the family unit has caused a lot of societal problems, and that teens can sometimes feel a sense of abandonment in certain family situations.
“Teens are still figuring out their identity, and so a lot of people make up their mind about faith in their teen and young adult years,” Burgoon said of why it’s important for youth to have young role models like himself. “… I think Christ should be a big part of people’s lives, and so if they’re forming those in those young years, that’s a good time to be reaching them.”
