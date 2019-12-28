Sharing kindness and helping others through their cancer treatment is what one Sedalia woman has concentrated on for the last two years.
Whitney Cromley, 33, founded nonprofit Cancer Perks in 2016 in honor and memory of her best friend, the late Karen Lamb, who was going through cancer treatment. Cromley, Stacy Anstine and Amanda Balke worked together to establish the organization, which provides needed items such as chapstick, lemon drops, lotion, blankets, caps, gasoline cards and handmade greeting cards to cancer patients. Later Shelly Graf was added to the organization; Graf is now board president.
“(Karen) saw the need for people in the (Bothwell Regional Health Center) cancer center to not be alone,” Cromley noted. “She was the definitely the first one to see the need. As she sat in chemo each week she could see that so many people would be alone … so she just realized there was a need for people to feel like they had somebody.”
Since 2016, Cancer Perks has grown. With the help of many volunteers, it supplies care bags and other services to cancer patients at BRHC and Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. Cromley noted she is hoping to expand services to Warrensburg and northwest Arkansas.
Cancer perks also hosts an annual Rock the Runway fashion show fundraiser. Cromley said she is thankful for all the volunteer help they receive, with 50 to 100 volunteers helping with the 2018 show. In Marshall, they receive help from volunteers Crystal McGraw and Ellen Lance, who pack the Cancer Perk bags for patients.
Community-minded, Cromley said helping cancer patients and helping others is a calling.
“I think we are called to help others, before we help ourselves,” she noted. “And, Cancer Perks is a way to assist with mundane things. I always say ‘the little things are the big things.’ That’s especially true in Cancer Perks – people aren’t asking for extravagant gestures, they want the day-to-day needs met.”
Graf noted that Cromley has a “great heart” and that she “is” Cancer Perks.
“In addition, when she wants to do something it gets done,” Graf added. “When she has a vision, it happens.”
Graf noted that Cromley runs the organization on a daily basis whereas she is there only part time. For Cromley, Cancer Perks is a 24/7 job. She takes calls from cancer patients and the hospital at all hours and is ready in a moment’s notice to help in any way she can.
“It wouldn’t run without her, she’s dedicated,” Graf said.
Although Cancer Perks has grown substantially, Cromley wants to do more.
“We could do so much more,” she said. “I love that about Sedalia and Marshall, they’re just a small-town feel, which is good. Everybody wants to help make a difference and chip in. “
Cancer Perks not only hands out bags filled with comfort items, but they also go the extra mile.
“The bigger issue and scope of what we do is when those people have a need, that they don’t know how to meet, that’s were Cancer Perks really shines,” Cromley said. “That’s when we get to pay for medication, when we get to pay for gas mileage reimbursement.
“I think part of being small is an advantage in a way,” she added. “Because we are able to do it quickly and there’s not a lot of red tape.”
“She just does what needs to be done,” Graff added. “The entire thing was her idea. Those of us who have come in to help are just simply there to help. When you ask about that organization, she is it.”
Cromley is married to Kurt Cromley and they have three children, Drennen, 15, and twin daughters Harper and Bayler, 9.
