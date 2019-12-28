A new face on the sideline has helped the Smithton Tigers “learn” their stripes.
Almost every day since junior runner Brendan Campbell strained his quadricep muscle, he has visited Sarah Cheatham, 25, who joined the Tigers this season as an athletic trainer contracted by SERC Physical Therapy.
Campbell said he usually receives ice and a lesson.
“She teaches us, too,” Campbell said. “She doesn’t just say ‘Stretch, it will make you feel better.’ She tells us how our muscle breaks down, what parts are in there, what we’re stretching, why we need to stretch it, how it becomes tight, how we can loosen it up and certain types of feelings to know it’s wrong.”
Cheatham often presents students with an anatomy app on her phone to help explain medical concepts. She values the soft skills that set her apart from the average trainer.
“I think a lot of times people think athletic training is that physical part of it, but we also do a lot of mental stuff, too,” Cheatham said. “Kids come to us with crazy ankle injuries, but they also say, ‘I had a really tough day at school today.’”
Hailing from Greencastle, Indiana, Cheatham earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Evansville in 2016. Her work experience before arriving in Sedalia included a two-year internship with a hospital that assigned her to Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan — a city in the state’s upper peninsula that averages 300 inches of snow per year.
Despite the distance and change in climate, Cheatham said her roles with the volleyball, soccer and cross-country teams at Smithton are not so different from her duties with volleyball and cross-country skiing at Michigan Tech.
“Cross-country skiing is pretty much exactly like cross-country meets,” Cheatham said. “It goes a little bit faster, but they still collapse at the finish line.”
Cheatham’s upbringing in Putnam County also prepared her for an assignment with the Tigers. Featuring DePauw University, a Wal-Mart distribution center, and a population of about 10,000, Cheatham described Greencastle, Indiana, as a somewhat rural community.
“I live between a corn field, a hay field and a cow pasture,” Cheatham said. “And right down the road is a pig farm. We would help our neighbors with their huge garden, help them sell stuff at the farmer’s market. … Cars will pass, and people will wave at each other.”
Cheatham credits her educational knack to an adjustment from college athletics to high school and the family dynamic that comes with three younger sisters.
When one of her sisters developed patellar tendinitis running track at South Putnam Junior-Senior High School, the school’s athletic trainer provided a significant example for Cheatham throughout the season.
“I remember her crying when she would cross the finish line because her knee would hurt so bad,” Cheatham said of her sister. “Just coming back from that, seeing her fulfill her potential after having an injury like that was something that was really cool.”
Twice moving to locations with little to no connections, Cheatham has enjoyed the networking process settling into new communities. She is a member of the Sedalia Young Professionals and intends to apply to the Board of Directors for the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ambitious, friendly and enthusiastic, Cheatham said she hopes to return to school to support her aptitude for assisting others.
“Just wanting to help people got me into what I’m doing now,” Cheatham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.