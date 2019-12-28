Amanda Davis, 39, the executive director at Open Door, said serving the community and helping others has always been central to her, and she credits her mother and aunt for encouraging this passion.
This is Davis’ second year to serve at Open Door. Before beginning the position, she served as a child advocate for nine years at Citizens Against Spouse Abuse and served two years at the Pettis County Community Partnership. She is also the second vice president of the Sedalia Business Women.
At Open Door, Davis oversees the Open Door Service Center, the Pantry/Warehouse, the Soup Kitchen and the Thrift Store.
“Amanda Davis came to Open Door about 18 months ago,” Steve Cain, Open Door Board president, said. “She has tremendous passion, a wealth of knowledge gained over a number of years working in the not-for-profit sector, (and) an ability to grow and manage a team.
“Most importantly, her heart is in her job,” Cain continued. “She wants to help, she is passionate about helping folks and hates to hear of hungry, suffering people.
“I think it’s always been just in my blood,” Davis said of community involvement. “It’s been a passion of mine. Since I got out of high school, I’ve either worked with the elderly or children in some way …
“I’m from Warrensburg, but I saw something in Sedalia,” she continued. “I just saw how strong this community is. I saw there were so many things that could help people, (and) I wanted to be involved.”
She added she enjoys having her “boots on the ground.”
“Now, I’m kind of behind the door making the decisions,” she said. “I’m not on the frontline making the decisions. But now, I know I can make that last decision.”
“She is not afraid to meet a problem head on,” Cain added. “Working for a board can be challenging and overwhelming.
“Amanda is not afraid to confront the board and question when she feels a decision is not in the best interest of the organization,” he continued. “She also continually brings ideas to the board and has earned the respect and backing of a diverse group of people.
Davis said her mother, Charlotte Davis, of Warrensburg, instilled a love for community in her.
“My mom was a single mom raising two girls,” she noted. “She was just always my hero. I saw how hard she struggled and worked. She was a teacher and I saw how much she loved kids and how much she loved her community … I think it grew in me to be involved.”
Davis’ aunt, Jeannie Campbell, also played a part in her giving attitude.
“When I first started out, the nursing home I worked in, my aunt was the executive director,” Davis said. “And I always knew I wanted to be an executive director. Nonprofit was just the path that God took me down.”
Davis said she would love to stay at Open Door and help the agency grow. Open Door began in 1972 and she said she’d like to see it stick around for at least another 35 years.
“Amanda works hard, and she works smart,” Cain said. “She is beginning to develop a plan for growing our organization so we can continue to fulfill our mission for many years to come. (I’m) proud to have her as our executive director and I’m looking to many more years of her helping us to grow and change.”
Among her goals for growth, her basic mission at Open Door remains constant.
“I feel that if you can feed somebody and nourish their body then that nourishes their mind,” Davis added. “Then that makes that person better in our community. It seems like it’s a circle or a cycle. You know, feeding people is the root of Open Door.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.