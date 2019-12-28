The Sedalia City Council has seen several changes over the last year, two of them being the additions of Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson and Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham.
Dawson, 39, is from Sedalia and a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He was appointed as by Mayor John Kehde in February after the death of Ward 1 Councilman Russell Driskill in January. Kehde previously told the Democrat that one of the reasons he appointed Dawson to the seat was Dawson’s success and involvement in cleaning up his neighborhood. Dawson then ran for the seat in the April 2019 election and won.
Dawson said working on the council is like “shifting gears constantly” — one minute he’s working on trash complaints and the next he’s working on a contract for millions of dollars. As the community development committee chair, Dawson has taken a particular interest in the subject. He said it is the main issue Ward 2 residents talk to him about along with trash.
“There is stuff that can be done that we’re working that hasn’t been done,” Dawson said. “There’s incentives and things like that which are tools that we can deploy. I don't know that anybody has ever done that here.”
Dawson is particularly working on establishing incentives in the Midtown area that would make it more desirable for someone to buy or fix up a property. He has also been instrumental in organizing several community cleanups.
“The long term goal is in that interior section applying the tools that we have, and those tools take a little while to deploy, using those to help encourage redevelopment in that interior,” Dawson explained. “Mid-term would just be making sure that the supporting the police, the code enforcement people, those guys that are out there every day and making sure that they have everything they need to do their jobs.”
Dawson said he’s proud of all the work the council has done during his tenure, but particularly when they cleaned up an illegal dump site behind Cooper Street and the work done with the United Way of Pettis County’s Day of Action.
“He has been a great addition to our council…” City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said. “He is very good at, in my opinion, representing those folks (in Ward 2). He takes it very seriously that he represents them. He has made several comments like, ‘Well you know when I was out knocking door to door of the people that I talked to, I didn’t hear that I heard this.’”
Outside of the council, Dawson works at his family’s automotive accessories business. Dawson also enjoys traveling, although most of his free time is spent with his wife raising their five kids.
“I’ve learned that the people in the second ward are resilient and resourceful,” he said of what he’s learned about Ward 2 during his time in office. “They’re pretty amazing people.”
Oldham, 28, is originally from Neosho and moved to Sedalia about four years ago. Oldham had always been interested in politics and was ready for the challenge when the Ward 1 seat became open for April’s election.
“I’ve always had a feeling of wanting to help others and right after school I wanted to get into ministry; that door never really opened,” Oldham explained. “I’ve always been fascinated with politics and with government and so this option of running for council was really, the door kind of flew right open when I read (former Ward 1 Councilwoman JoLynn) Turley wasn’t going to run again.”
Oldham was unopposed, which allowed him to spend the time leading up to the election meeting with government staff and citizens, attending board meetings, and learning about how the city worked.
Oldham has also been a welcomed addition to the council.
“He’s really good. He’s pretty sharp…” said fellow Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman. “I think he’s really intelligent. He has good speaking capabilities. On the council he does a lot of research when we get into some of the heavier stuff.”
A personal passion for Oldham is getting Sedalia declared an autism-friendly city.
“I have someone close to me who is autistic,” Oldham said. “I want to take strides to be able to make Sedalia proclaimed and declared as an autism-friendly city. There’s only actually six or seven towns in the state of Missouri and I would like us to be one of them.
“Mainly it’s making sure that our city staff and our first responders are well trained in having to deal with somebody with that handicap. It leads back to community development ensuring churches and organizations have those opportunities to those who are autistic and it even leads to business owners to help them not only help with customers who are autistic but eventually when they employ them.”
Ward 1 has been declared as the growth ward and Oldham has been surprised by the amount of “big picture stuff” he gets to be a part of, like meeting with businesses or Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County.
However, like Dawson, one of Oldham’s main goals is community development and he has participated in major cleanups across the city. He also led a team during the United Way Day of Action which took in a 12-block area near the former Mark Twain Elementary School site and consisted of 200 volunteers.
“You're getting to see your town firsthand move in the direction you want it to,” Oldham said. “To see that we’re part of a council that understands the vision that the community wants is great. They want their neighborhoods renovated. They want their neighborhood cleaned up and we have a council who understands that and who is willing to take an aggressive enough approach to say all right we’re not going to do little things were going to do big picture items. We’re going to turn the city in this direction.”
