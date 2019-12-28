It is a job few people may ever stop and consider but without the work of Luke Goosen those living in Sedalia and Pettis County may find their lives much more difficult to navigate and much less safe.
Goosen, 37, serves as the IT Director for Pettis County. The list of his responsibilities is endless. He and his staff of five are responsible for the 911 systems, electronic jail locks, Pettis County Highway Department computers, the computers in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, personal computers on road deputies’ desks, and all officeholders’ and court computers in Pettis County as well as other operating systems.
“Our primary goal is to simply make sure it is all working correctly so that the people who do keep the citizens safe are able to do so,” Goosen said. “We do not ever want our IT infrastructure to be the bottleneck that keeps others from effectively doing their jobs.
“The ‘joke’ in regards to our responsibilities in the IT Department is that if it plugs in or has batteries, we get called when it is broken,” Goosen explained. “We house the majority of our data and servers onsite, and with the diversity offered from the various departments we are kept on our toes.”
Goosen said the county operates as though it is a subcontractor on behalf of about 20 smaller companies inside the county given the independent nature of each office. The jail, for example, has far different needs than the Collector’s Office or the Highway Department.
“Day in and day out, the primary hope is that folks do not even realize we exist,” Goosen noted. “…because if they are thinking about us, it’s usually due to something not working correctly.”
Although called upon frequently to maintain the systems, it is rare that problems Goosen encounters are not fixed within the hour, oftentimes within minutes, according to Presiding Commissioner David Dick. He described Goosen as a key component in keeping the county operating in an efficient manner.
“Luke works to maintain and improve the county IT system constantly, he is always looking for ways to make it secure and prevent outside intrusions,” Dick said. “He checks the system randomly to prevent phishing to keep bugs out of the system. The difficulty here is that all of the systems are not alike for various reasons and some deal with routine, mundane things and some are obviously high security.
“The technology changes constantly so adding to or improving what we have and adding something new is sometimes a challenge,” Dick continued. “Luke and his staff are extremely knowledgeable and always considerate when helping us when called upon. Sometimes kindly pointing out operator error when that is the case.”
Goosen grew up outside of Cole Camp on a family farm. A 2000 graduate of Cole Camp, he attended State Fair Community College for a year as a theatre major.
He and his wife, Anne, have three boys, Ethan, Ben and Freddie. Goosen coaches several youth sports and enjoys taking the boys fishing. He also enjoys archery and hunting as well as being active in his church and the community.
“IT was never really a conscious choice, it just kind of happened,” Goosen explained. “It began from working in the electronics department at Staples long, long ago, then moving on as a technician for a couple of local companies and just kept growing until I am where I am today. Lots of small steps and a few lucky bounces.”
One of those lucky bounces landed Goosen a position with the county when he was only 23. Over the last 14 years, Goosen has witnessed numerous changes in his work.
“Nothing stays the same in the technology world. There is always something new,” he commented. “It could be as simple as newer versions of Windows or server operating systems. New types of hardware, new ways of doing things.
“One big change has been the innovation of virtual servers and computers, allowing multiple servers on one physical box,” he continued. “Computers are always changing, as well. Trying to keep up with the changes is a big part of the job itself.”
It is that constant change that keeps Goosen motivated. Figuring out the IT puzzle is what he described as the best part of his job.
“Often the greatest feeling of accomplishment is ultimately born of some sort of failure,” Goosen said. “Fixing a problem is usually the best feeling, and sometimes that can take hours, days or weeks. When it is finally working again, that’s when you can finally sit back. Most do not care or know how or what it is we do, only if it is ‘on’ or ‘off,’ so getting it back ‘on’ is always a good feeling.”
