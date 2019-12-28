If it is true that home is where one starts from, for Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada home not only defines who he is, it also defines his hope for the future.
The definition of home has never been traditional for La Strada but it has led him to accomplish much at the age of 33.
“Thanks to my mother (Becca La Strada) I learned early on what it means to be a hard worker,” La Strada began in explaining his upbringing. “She has played both roles as a mother and a father. Personally, growing up with a single mother definitely showed me how important penny pinching is and that family is what is most important in life.”
Not having the most expensive clothes or the fanciest home did not deter La Strada growing up. In fact, they were an incentive to work hard and focus on his goals.
“As a child, I would always tell people, ‘I will be the governor of the great state of Missouri,’” La Strada recalled. “Everyone including myself would chuckle.
“My mom’s response to most things I dreamed about then and now was, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,’ Philippians 4:13. It is my favorite Bible verse.”
While he hasn’t considered a formal run for the Governor’s Mansion yet, La Strada is heavily involved in the political process and elections.
A 2004 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School, La Strada received a dual Bachelor’s of Science in human services recreation management from Missouri Valley College. He then continued his education by attending the Election Center through Auburn University. There he became a certified election/registration administrator (CERA), earning a master’s certification.
La Strada was elected into office in 2010 as the Pettis County Clerk/Election Authority. In 2016, he was elected as a trustee to the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees.
“I can’t help but to feel immensely blessed,” La Strada said. “Serving Pettis County is definitely something I take pride in.”
Among his duties are supervising elections, candidate certification and filings, running polling locations and training election workers. His office is also responsible for maintaining the voter registration database, which includes address changes, cancellations, deceased, and convicted felons.
“One of the biggest successes for me was accomplishing the 2016 presidential election,” La Strada noted. “The climate of the political environment was changing and the pressure was on.
“Every time I hear a voter say that ‘voting was so easy,’ it keeps me going,” he added. “I aspire to make the voting process professional and to accommodate the voters in any way that I can.”
Acquiring and maintaining state-of-the-art election equipment for the voters of Pettis County has been a priority for La Strada.
“Nick has the office updated and continually works on that,” Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick said. “He has looked for new equipment that will be usable and adaptable for a number of future elections by embracing technology.”
According to Dick, La Strada also puts forth an effort to make sure the voters of Pettis County are well aware of ballot measures and the voting process.
La Strada is involved in the community in numerous ways including serving as a member of the Juneteenth Committee and the Pettis County Republican Committee as well as serving as president of TARGET for two years. He is also a member of the Mid-Missouri Young Republicans, Optimist Club and Lions Club. In 2014, he was the recipient of the NAACP Award for Outstanding Community Service.
La Strada is both proud and humbled by these accomplishments, but he considers his greatest as being the proud single parent of two “healthy and beautiful daughters,” Sophia, 10, and Olivia, 9.
“Teaching them to never forget where they come from to cherish life moments, and that they can do anything they set their minds to are among my most important values,” La Strada added. “Above all, they are what motivate me from the time my eyes open in the morning to the time they shut at night — Sophia and Olivia will forever be my two greatest accomplishments.”
