For some people, maintaining good nutrition and exercise habits can be a struggle. For 26-year-old Tanya Burton, it’s a lifestyle she’s passionate about sharing with others.
Burton is the owner of The Diet Doc Sedalia, which helps educate and empower women through fitness and nutrition coaching.
“I don’t teach any fad diets or anything like that,” she said. “My goal is to help you understand why you’re losing weight, why you’ve gained weight, and most importantly how to maintain it off. My biggest thing is maintenance because America doesn’t have a weight problem, it’s a maintenance problem. We all know how to lose weight, it’s maintaining.”
The first-generation business owner and college graduate is giving back to her Sedalia hometown through coaching. After being overweight a few years ago, Burton said she “hated how it felt and I wanted to find a solution so I could help other people not feel the way I felt.”
She said she surrounded herself with a mentor, coach and positive, successful influences to reach her goals.
Burton’s personal healthy lifestyle journey has been going on for years, but her journey as a business owner only started in February. Since then, she’s become popular in the community for her nutrition coaching and group training.
She started off with personal training, but as more women asked her to coach, she needed to find a way to help them all while fitting it in her busy schedule.
“They were all intimidated to go to the gym by themselves, they didn’t know what to do, and they’d sign up for the gym and never go,” she said. “I needed to find a solution.”
And the Women Warriors Boot Camp classes were born.
Burton teaches the group fitness classes on a variety of schedules through the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department at Convention Hall. As word continues to spread, the classes grow each session. She said the goal is to have fun, break a sweat and get results, all while she’s impacting more than 20 people in 30 minutes rather than a one-on-one session.
“You feel better, and not just exercising and being stronger, but it’s your confidence, your energy. It’s a ripple effect, it just affects your whole life,” Burton said.
Burton said she wasn’t expecting the sudden explosion of coaching requests. Diet Doc client Jennifer Norton said she’s not surprised.
“She has this magnetic personality as far as when you’re around her and spend time with her, you want to tell other people and bring other people along to enjoy that. It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Norton said. “I talk about her as much as I can. Any time someone says you look so great, I say, ‘do you want to know what I’m doing?’
“We think health and fitness have to be this hard thing to do. Tanya does this to where it works in your life without much stress. There’s always a learning curve, but her personality is perfect for what she does. She motivates people in a positive and uplifting way.”
Norton signed up for a Boot Camp class this spring, then signed up for nutrition coaching. Over the last six months, Norton said Burton has helped her gain more self-confidence and more energy than the 45-year-old has ever experienced.
Norton said she was one of those women who was uncomfortable in the gym and didn’t enjoy exercise. Burton has helped change that.
“She was able to take my abilities right were I was and show me how to use those to become more fit and active,” Norton said. “I think everybody should know that’s there and that it’s available. We have fears of exercising and looking stupid, not knowing what we’re doing and she takes those fears away. From the minute she blows the first whistle you know you can do it and get through 30 minutes.”
Burton’s efforts to empower women go beyond the gym and into the community. She frequently posts tips and motivation on social media, offering shoutouts to women who have found success with her program. She also has become a Healthy U board member and used her Boot Camp class to raise money for the Bothwell Foundation’s Pinktober campaign for breast cancer research and treatment. During a Go Pink Boot Camp earlier this month, she and dozens of women raised $1,000 for the cause.
As she overcame being overweight, Burton is now overcoming the fear of self-doubt as she learns to be a group coach, to motivate others, and to think outside the box with her business. With that mentality in mind, she hopes to one day expand her business and hire employees other than herself, and become even more involved in the community.
“It’s a dream come true,” Burton said of seeing her clients succeed. “Three years ago I had that pain of wanting to help women out of it and now I get to live it and see through coaching to see lives being changed in front of me. … I can’t wait to see where I am next year. I’m just getting started.”
