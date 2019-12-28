When Ashley Raetz sits in her home office, two signs sit on the shelves behind her: “She turned her can’ts into can’s and her dreams into plans” and “Create the things you wish existed.” As the owner of a successful sign making and home decor business, it’s safe to say Raetz is taking those mottos to heart.
Raetz, 36, of Cole Camp, owns RiOak Western Design with her husband, Clinton. Family is at the heart of the company, with the name paying tribute to their two daughters, Riley and Oaklee. The business started in 2012 after a sign-making hobby, meant to help with daycare costs, turned into a sign-making part-time job, but Raetz quickly realized it could be much more.
“We started a Facebook page and then people started reaching out to me to make custom wedding signs,” Raetz said. “And then from that time, we ended up getting a contract with Isle of Capri casino and we had 80 orders on the books. It was about 11 o’clock at night, I was exhausted — I’d been painting all week, I had two little ones at the time and my mom was over helping take care of them and I had these signs all over. I just started bawling and I said I can’t do this anymore, I either follow my career or quit it and do this full time. ... I wrote my resignation letter that night.”
Raetz began working for RiOak full time, selling signs at the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market and on Facebook while also offering painting classes. Eventually, Clint quit his job too, swapping management for cutting wood signs and later adding unique metal works to their offerings.
Since then, RiOak has shipped products to all 50 states and numerous countries. While her local customers helped start it all, she said the majority of their sales are from Amazon, Etsy and rioak.com. Between Raetz, her husband and four employees, RiOak ships 500 to 700 products each month just from online sales.
RiOak now offers the RiOak Buyers Club, several yearly sales and an annual fall market with juried vendors. Their paint shop, which is actually their home’s garage, is getting a makeover this fall. It will be split into a paint shop and a retail store, which will debut at the annual RiOak Christmas sale in late November.
Raetz still has big goals for RiOak, including a brick-and-mortar store plus becoming a motivational business speaker and hosting clinics with local business owners.
Having their business in their home has its pros and cons, Raetz said. It’s hard to stop working when it’s just down the hallway, but it also makes things easier when it comes to raising their daughters, who have never known life without RiOak. Weeknights and weekends are filled with ball games, rodeos and school functions, but Raetz manages to find a balance.
“We try to eat together every night and talk about our days,” Raetz said. “We do ‘tell me something good.’”
Her mother-in-law, Brenda Raetz, said Raetz believes in the vision of RiOak and the vision of a company that is creating a future for her daughters.
“She’s passionate about what she does, whether it’s coaching or making signs or parenting or her marriage, she’s passionate about whatever she believes in,” Brenda Raetz said. “I say fearless because when she has an idea she’s not afraid to tackle it with 100% of her energy, and if it doesn’t work to say that wasn’t a great idea. She graciously accepts when it is a success.”
As RiOak became more successful, Raetz was hearing from fellow makers across the country looking for advice so she created Ashley’s Creative Strategies. Through online business coaching, Raetz helps roughly 500 people each month with social media marketing and how to operate a small business.
“It’s emotional,” Raetz, with tears in her eyes, said of RiOak’s growth. “Really really proud. You really can’t get any more of an American dream than our story because we truly started, we were in a little house … I was painting on a 5-foot table. Then we moved here and started painting on that 5-foot table in this larger room. My office was going to be my paint room but it grew and I talked Clinton into turning our garage into a shop.
“It’s emotional to know we had this idea — seven-months pregnant, Clinton thought I was crazy — and to grow it from a 5-foot table to shipping out your product with things you make with your hands all over the world, it’s pretty amazing.”
