Cole Camp R-I School Band Director Drew Fischer, 26, believes music education should be fun. This philosophy is making a positive impact because the number of band students has increased since he took up the baton.
Fischer, originally from Lee’s Summit, graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a degree in music education. He taught one year in Kingston, Arkansas, and began teaching at Cole Camp in 2015.
“Drew came to us from the University of Arkansas and was in the marching band at Arkansas,” said Cole Camp High School Principal Brandon Harding. ”He was a section leader and was a big band guy through and through.
“That is what we were looking for and we wanted someone to take the band program to another level,” he continued. “Drew immediately made an impact on our school culture with pep assemblies and marching the drumline through the hallways for pep rallies and on Homecoming day.”
Deciding to teach at Cole Camp brought Fischer closer to family in Lee’s Summit, but his reasons ran deeper.
“I interviewed for the job and I loved everybody that I met,” he said. “It was the right fit for me, I guess.”
Fischer teaches fifth through 12th grade band classes and he also teaches a high school guitar class. He said he's happy to see the school’s band classes growing.
“We just about doubled the program in four years,” Fischer said. “I think the kids feel supported and they have fun with it. It’s something different for them and it breaks up the day a little bit … it’s something they can be a part of.”
Fischer is also working to properly train younger students before they even reach upper-level band classes.
“Drew asked to restructure his daily schedule so that he could work with the younger aspiring band students and train them for what he was wanting by the time they reached the high school,” Harding said. “He had excellent help with our elementary music instructor, Susan Prisendorf, who is vocal and instrumental certified.”
Since Fischer began teaching at Cole Camp, the fifth grade band has grown to 30 students, sixth grade to 31, junior high to 36 and high school to 55 — up from 25 students.
He said what he enjoys most about teaching is seeing the music “click” for students.
“Just that moment when they go, ‘oh that’s how that goes,’” he noted. “But, mostly it’s the kids that find something that is for them. Because so many kids don’t have a place and don’t feel like they’re a part of something.
“I really think the band is inclusive of everybody,” he continued. “And, everybody feels that they have a spot and they have a place in it. So, that’s why I do it.”
Fischer said his plans are to continue to grow the band program and provide as many opportunities for the students to perform as possible.
“Last year we took the high school band to Chicago, which was really awesome,” he said. “It was a good experience just for them to get out of Benton County and experience something different.
“We performed at the VanderCook College of Music for their band director,” he continued. “She worked with them for about an hour. Then we played at the Museum of Natural History.”
Afterward, the students toured different sites in Chicago. The trip, as far as the school knows, was a first for band students. Fischer said they are already planning and fundraising for the next trip, which will take place in four years.
He added the trip inspired the students and helped them focus on their music and on practice sessions.
“We’ve seen the results of that since, because they have continued that,” he said. “Which is awesome.”
On Oct. 12 the band attended the Odessa Marching Festival and received first place in the parade for their performance of “Finesse” by Bruno Mars.
“Today he is competing at marching competitions with 52 band members and four flag corps members,” Harding said. “(There’s) over a 100% increase in participation. We could not be more excited about what he is doing in the band.”
“It’s an adventure every day,” Fischer said of teaching. “We have a lot of fun and we learn a lot of music.”
