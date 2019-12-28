As a young, fourth-generation owner of a manufacturing company, R.J. Lindstrom has kept the family and community legacy alive while continuing to innovate for the future.
Lindstrom, 36, has been president of Zephyr Manufacturing Co. Inc. since his dad retired in 2010. After a few years of working at Enterprise in St. Louis, he moved back home in 2008 to work for the family business but that wasn’t always the plan.
“When (my sister and I) both graduated high school and went to college, (my father) told us ‘there is no job at you for Zephyr, I’m not hiring my kids straight out of college,’” Lindstrom recalled. “‘You go to school, get a degree in what you want to get a degree in, and you have to get a job out of college.’ And that’s exactly what both of us did.”
Lindstrom graduated from Truman State University with a business management degree. A few years later, the family discussed his dad’s retirement plans. With management experience now under his belt, Lindstrom then returned to Sedalia.
Zephyr was founded in 1927 as a manufacturer of corn brooms. Since then, the family corporation has expanded into all types of institutional cleaning tools with more than 35 primary product groups, totaling more than 2,000 items that are distributed throughout the United States. It has about 40 employees.
Lindstrom is the fourth generation to own Zephyr, something that is rare in business. He learned from his family and from long-term employees at Zephyr as he took over the company’s top leadership spot, but he said being a 26-year-old president had its challenges. He said while traveling he’s commonly mistaken for a sales representative while older employees who travel with him are often mistaken for being Lindstrom. He’s also usually not a waiter’s first choice when the check arrives even though Lindstrom’s company is paying for the meal.
“Most of the people that are in my position are much older so there’s a generational gap and there’s a lot of having to prove to people that you know what you’re doing and that you deserve to be where you are even at a young age,” he said. “That it wasn’t just some gift from your family to take over a company. There were structures put in place, but people don’t know that.”
A lot has changed over the last 92 years, and during Lindstrom’s tenure, Zephyr purchased an Arkansas company that offered more distribution options and a new product to manufacture in Sedalia. He’s also made an effort in the last five years to use as many American-made products as possible.
The family also owns and operates Quality Rubber Co. in Sedalia, the only manufacturer in North America for natural latex sponge used in the restoration industry to clean smoke damage off of walls.
In addition to his career, Lindstrom is also dedicated to helping the community through Wesley United Methodist Church, various community events, and eight years on the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri board. Executive Director Gary Beckman said Lindstrom’s drive, ambition and goals to see members succeed are important additions to the board.
“As a business owner, R.J. has insights that provide direction for our strategic growth and service to our community to meet the needs of kids,” Beckman said. “As a long-time family business owner in Sedalia, R.J. has many connections that are instrumental in the success of the mission of the Boys & Girls Club.
“R.J.’s strong community roots are an asset to achieving our goals and objectives ensuring each young person has a path to a great future,” he added. “R.J. takes seriously his dedication to improving and making an impact in the lives of our kids and that commitment is commendable.”
Jessica Craig, executive director of Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County, said Zephyr’s commitment to the community is important because much of EDSPC’s work focuses on fostering the growth of existing businesses. Zephyr remaining an important part of the local manufacturing industry speaks to the “longevity, the passion that past generations have for the company and they continue to innovate themselves over almost 100 years,” Craig said.
Craig said she’s continually impressed by Lindstrom’s ability to innovate and help Zephyr evolve in its ninth decade.
“R.J. is such a strong business leader, thought leader, but most importantly a community leader,” Craig said. “He makes a pointed attempt to be involved in community aspects, he’s a young professional raising a family and leading a manufacturer. He’s very involved and we as a community are stronger with him being a part of it.”
