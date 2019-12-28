A love of drawing and architecture at a young age eventually led Kevin Wade to Sedalia, where he’s become a familiar face in the community.
At a small firm like Robert Rollings Architects, Wade said everyone does a little bit of everything, including meeting with clients, production work, managing projects, handling bidding, and checking on construction sites to catch any errors and to make sure the client’s needs are being met.
Wade, 33, said he knew in second grade he wanted to be an architect, always playing with Legos and drawing buildings. He took art and drafting classes in high school and attended Kansas State University.
When he graduated from college in 2009, the recession had hit America and architecture jobs were scarce. Wade opted to join AmeriCorps for two years, working in Massachusetts and Alabama.
Once the two years were up, Wade was able to land the job at Rollings about seven years ago.
“It’s (architecture) always been a part of me, I’ve always enjoyed it. The two years I wasn’t in it like I wanted to be after school, it made me realize all the more that this was what I wanted to do,” he said. “From the day I started here (at Rollings), it’s a very challenging job, but in its challenges it’s rewarding. Everything we do is new every time. We learn from every job, but something new will come up and the players change. It’s constantly learning.”
Beverly Rollings, who owns Robert Rollings Architects with her husband, said she wishes there were more people like Wade in Sedalia.
“He embodies what you hope a citizen would be — engaged, cares about the community, gets the big picture and why involvement is important,” she said. “He jumped in from day one (at the firm) and is a team player. … He is dedicated and willing to put in whatever hours are needed to get the job done well.”
Wade’s job isn’t the only thing keeping him busy. He’s also involved in Sedalia Young Professionals, United Way of Pettis County, Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce, Sedalia Planning and Zoning Committee, Sedalia Smart Growth Committee, and the American Institute of Architects Mid-Missouri chapter.
He became a founding member of the current version of SYP in 2014, something he said was a combination of good timing and having the right people ready to get involved.
When Angie Thomas, former executive director, first started working at the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce, she noticed it previously had a SYP committee. She reached out to some people, one of them being Wade, to get the group started again.
“It started off small, and Kevin already started leading the team,” she recalled. “He is very organized, knowledgeable and his personality is wonderful.”
She said the new SYP group wanted to socialize with other like-minded young professionals and to help the community. When it came time to elect officers, Wade was an easy choice for president, Thomas said. He also served as the SYP liason to the Chamber board, a position he still serves in.
Wade said SYP allowed him and others to meet a wide group of people — he even met his wife, Jill, through SYP. They have two children, Maddox and Calder.
“I think the fact that the core of our membership is people who aren’t necessarily from here, and I think when we were at our largest most members were new to town and looking to get to know other people. I met my wife through Young Professionals — it was obviously a great way to meet new people,” he said smiling. “I was telling Angie the other day, I think it’s telling that just about everybody I know in town came from Young Professionals one way or another in some connection.”
SYP was a “starter platform” to get more involved. Wade later joined the UWPC board and helped plan the 2018 Day of Caring after SYP had a team in previous years. He said his time with AmeriCorp helped him see the benefit of nonprofits, and he said he likes to use his skills for service in the community. He also learned the importance of civic involvement from his dad while growing up in Independence.
“It’s also proven as a good way to meet a diverse group of people and better understand the issues in Pettis County,” he added.
He said the same of his involvement on City of Sedalia boards, which allow him to learn more about city decisions, and with AIA Mid-Missouri, which lets him contribute and learn at the same time.
“I feel I’ve been really fortunate to have a decent education and a decent set of skills, and with that comes an obligation to utilize them to help others,” he said. “...there’s no better time to start than right now. I think as a young person, you can bring an energy to an organization that may be lacking and a way of thinking that may be lacking.”
