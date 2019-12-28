Jorge Guevara always knew he would own a company.
He knew it as a child when he sold lemonade and cookies by the side of the road in his hometown of Caracas, Venezuela.
He knew it at 15 when he worked as a mobile DJ, equipped with lights and a smoke machine. He knew it when he and his father sold donuts together at a corner in downtown Caracas.
Guevara, 32, didn’t know when he arrived in Missouri on Aug. 10, 2002, that his future company would have its headquarters in Sedalia. It took him a few weeks to figure that out.
“I knew I was going to start something,” Guevara said. “I knew I was going to do something. I always envisioned myself wanting to make a difference.”
Now, Guevara accomplishes his goal every day when he walks into work at Guesa USA, a subsidiary of his family’s Venezuela-based company, Guesa.
While the parent company grows and exports sesame seeds in Venezuela, Guesa USA manages several businesses and commercial properties in the United States, particularly in Sedalia.
The local Steak ’n Shake, Dairy Queen and American Family Care fall under Guesa’s management as do concessions at the Missouri State Fair grandstands. The company also holds multiple buildings in downtown Sedalia and invests in other businesses.
Guesa, Steak ’n Shake, Dairy Queen and AFC are regularly active in the local community through sponsorships and donations. Last year, the four businesses collectively gave away $25,000 in donations and paid $20,000 in sponsorships.
These dollars contributed to multiple causes and community events, such as purchasing sports equipment for youth in need and founding the Show-Me Freedom Festival as a free event for the Fourth of July.
The restaurants donated 4,000 free meals in 2017, totaling to a value of at least $10,000, Guevara said. Guesa also gave $6,000 in college and Sacred Heart School tuition scholarships.
These efforts follow Guevara’s personal motto, which he often expresses as a hashtag on social media: #TogetherWeCanMakeADifference.
“I believe in a better community, a better result,” he said. “I believe that we were blessed by God with what we have, so we have to try to make sure that we bless others with what they don’t.”
Guevara’s ties to Sedalia reach back to 2002 when he came to spend the year at Sacred Heart as an exchange student through Rotary International. His host family lived in a country home north of Sedalia where the only neighbors were cows grazing in a nearby field.
The rural scene was a shock to the 17-year-old, who had just come from Venezuela’s capital city with millions of residents.
The small-town atmosphere, though, felt like home. Caracas, despite its significant size, had a familiar face at every turn, and Guevara discovered Sedalia could be the same way.
“I loved the small-town personalization of service, treatment, care,” he said. “It’s a comfort factor. It’s much better than going to a big city and everywhere you go it’s somebody different.”
Guevara spent two difficult weeks adjusting to his new environment before his senior year at Sacred Heart began. By the end of his first week of school, he was ready to give back to the city that had welcomed him.
Guevara was unsure where or how to volunteer his time. He simply knew he was eager to help and his Spanish fluency could be an asset.
He soon learned Sedalia had a sizeable Hispanic population, and local public safety agencies were often in need of translators. A month into the semester, Guevara received permission from Sacred Heart administrator Mark Register to go to the Sedalia Police Department during school hours and sign up as a volunteer translator.
His agreement with SPD was put to the test one school day when a bus crashed on its way to the Tyson Foods plant. An officer showed up at Sacred Heart, requesting to take Guevara from class.
“I remember the teachers were like, ‘OK, what do we do? How can we let him out and nobody else?’” Guevara said. “An officer was outside like, ‘We need help. There’s a lot of Hispanics injured.’ And they actually pulled me out of school. In that moment, I felt like I crossed the line to where the school trusts me to go help this community.”
Despite his passion for business, Guevara developed an interest in the medical field. His volunteer work with ambulance and fire department personnel encouraged him to complete an EMT certification.
He graduated from Sacred Heart and jumped into the nursing program at State Fair Community College. He then went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in business management at the University of Central Missouri.
His ailing grandfather drew him to Florida for a short period of time. After his grandfather died, Guevara returned to Sedalia and never moved again. In the years since, Guevara has become a U.S. citizen, a husband to his wife, Megan, and a father to their 1-year-old daughter, Carolina.
He established Guesa USA in 2009, making his lifelong goal of entrepreneurship a reality. Guevara has since set out to create a company full of incentives for employees – most famously giving a car to a longtime Dairy Queen worker – and one that leaves a positive mark in its community through programs and donations.
“I got to have opportunities that other people wouldn’t have,” Guevara said. “So, it’s important that if I got those opportunities I have to somehow try to create those opportunities for others.
“We have the platform, so why not help each other?”
