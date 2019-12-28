For Joseph Doyle, one benefit of his job as Assistant Principal at Smith-Cotton High School is that no two days are the same. It’s not that his job description changes but when dealing with 1,412 students and a staff of 149 there are always variables to face.
It is one of the reasons Doyle loves his job.
“Being an assistant principal means wearing a whole bunch of different hats and I’ve found that sometimes you’re switching between three or four of those hats in a matter of minutes,” Doyle said when explaining his job. “From instructional leader, to counseling students to acting as a disciplinarian, overseeing projects, the job is certainly never boring.”
A true example of the Grow Your Own Initiative, Doyle, 33, grew up in Sedalia. He attended kindergarten at Parkview Elementary in 1990, the year the school opened, and graduated from Smith-Cotton in 2003. He then attended State Fair Community College for two years before transferring to Missouri State University in Springfield. There he received his bachelor’s degree in middle school education with a master’s degree in secondary administration.
“My parents always stressed the value of education, but the idea of someday working in education never crossed my mind until I was a sophomore in college,” Doyle said. “The longer I am in education the more I realize how common this is.
“Some people go to college knowing they want to be teachers, but there are many like myself that seem to be sort of drawn to the profession and now that I am 10 years in, it has sort of become a part of who I am,” he reflected. “Being a teacher and principal is part of my identity and I don’t see leaving the profession until it becomes time to retire.”
Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett said he feels the district is fortunate to have Doyle on staff.
“Mr. Doyle is the prototype of the leadership we are building in the Sedalia 200 District,” Triplett noted. “He knows our community and appreciates our Tiger traditions.
“He builds meaningful and supportive relationships with both student and staff members that help make the high school a welcoming atmosphere,” Triplett added. “He is a lifelong learner, pursuing additional education that adds to his professional toolbox. Most important, he is driven to help students build success by holding them accountable for their own education.”
The accountability and student success are areas Doyle is proud of.
“I always say the best part of being at the high school level is you get to see students cross the finish line,” Doyle said. “Their 13-year journey from kindergarten to graduation was possible because of the help of numerous teachers and administrators but we get to celebrate with them at the finish and see them set off to the next big thing in their lives.”
Sadly, some of Doyle’s most memorable moments on the job have also been for the wrong reasons, as he explained. In two and a half years, five students and two staff members have died.
“My relationship with each of them was different — I was closer to some of them than others — but you never forget those sort of things,” he said.
Family is important to Doyle. He and his wife Danika have a 14-month-old daughter. The couple met while Danika, a Sedalia native, was attending college in Springfield and Doyle was teaching.
“We decide a few years ago that we both wanted to get back to the area to be closer to family,” Doyle said. “I applied for and accepted the assistant principal job at the high school and Danika was hired shortly thereafter to teach nursing at SFCC.
“Everything just fell into place for us and we are truly blessed to have jobs we love and also to be able to spend time with our families,” he continued. “Being an assistant principal often times means being away from home in the evenings or on weekends — I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without a very understanding and supportive wife.”
Doyle considers the Sedalia community to be part of his extended family and so in his free time he works on projects for the education and betterment of the community.
Most notable are his work as part of the Leadership Sedalia class to design and place three informational plaques about the life of 2nd Lt. George A. Whiteman at his boyhood home, his grave, and Katy Park. Whiteman, a S-C graduate, was the first American air casualty of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Prior to the Whiteman Legacy of Freedom project, there were no monuments to Whiteman in Sedalia.
Doyle also was a figure along with S-C Principal Wade Norton and the Class of 2017 in the installation of a bust of Gen. George R. Smith, founder of Sedalia, on the grounds of S-C Junior High School.
“After returning 11 years after my graduation from S-C to take this position, I couldn’t believe how much the district had changed for the good,” Doyle commented. “I feel like the community support and trust is stronger than ever.
“I believe we do an excellent job of telling our story and making the public aware of all the good that takes place within our school buildings,” he added. “Between our internship programs and business partnerships, we have bridged the gap between the community and our schools. My hope is that we can continue to make the community proud and build upon the positive relationships we have created.”
