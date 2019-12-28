For Katie Kirby, 29, community service is a part of everyday life.
Originally from Sedalia and a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School, Kirby received her undergraduate and graduate degree from Missouri Valley College in community counseling. She is a licensed practical counselor and nationally certified counselor. She found her current job as a child and family therapist at Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. online and knew it was perfect for her.
“I saw this online I was like this is the job I want, that’s it…” Kirby said. “I just knew. I didn't know that’s what I wanted until I saw it. That’s a very specific thing that I know I can handle doing. I’ve worked with like domestic violence, I’ve worked in foster care. I’ve worked with the Boys & Girls Club. Then I ended up here.”
While counseling was not what she initially started going to school for she said she feels like it was the right choice.
“I’ve always been drawn just towards helping people,” she explained. “In my own life I’ve had my own struggles and I’ve always wanted someone there that was more supportive and more understanding and a good role model. I’ve always just wanted to be that for someone else.”
Kirby mostly deals with kids who have gone through trauma but also will see parents and family members.
“The kids go through that forensic interviews, we get a referral and we contact the family and say, ‘Hey therapy is available to the victim, siblings, family members, basically anyone who is living in the home…” Kirby said.
“We don't have a time limit for them. We help the kids just kind of process through their trauma. Even if it’s just letting out their energy and their anger for the day. It’s just a place to be frustrated and not being in trouble for being frustrated. We help them learn about the trauma itself. Help them learn how to process through that, how to express themselves. How to think in a more positive and helpful way.”
Kirby is a valued employee at Child Safe who truly cares, according to Child Safe Executive Director Mari Asbury.
“Katie has been here three years. She’s a great person, she takes her job seriously,” Asbury said. “She’s interested in what happens to the children that we see...Katie’s strengths lie in her ability to communicate with families, especially maybe with older kids and helping them understand and go through that therapy process.”
Kirby said the job can be stressful and she enjoys traveling, skiing, and spending time outside to unwind. She also thinks talking with others in her field and therapy helps. Outside of her job, Kirby is highly involved in the community. She is a board member for Defeet and Sedalia Young Professionals. She volunteers for the Pettis County Community Partnership Homeless Count, United Way of Pettis County’s Day of Caring, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri’s annual auction. She has been a Buddy at Night to Shine, runs 5Ks that benefit charitable organizations. and plays Rec softball. She is also Mental Health First Aid and CPR/AED/First Aid certified and is taking courses in American Sign Language at State Fair Community College.
Kirby started getting involved in the community as a way to give back and to get herself out more.
“I wanted to be involved in the community,” Kirby explained. “I wanted to be able to give back and be a part of things that bring people together in the community that’s productive and family oriented…”
“Probably the saddest kids that I see have very little social support and they don’t have options. They don't have healthy people to turn to. They don't have healthy outlets like activities or things to get involved in. It’s just nice to just see people smile and be happy.”
