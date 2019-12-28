A constant force in promoting Sedalia, Matt LaCasse, 39, never considered living here, but once he moved to Sedalia he found an amazing community with closeknit people.
The Iowa native moved to Sedalia in 2009 and dived into working in the community including the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri and the Liberty Center Association for the Arts. He is the social media marketing specialist for Inter-State Studio and Publishing Co.
LCAA Executive Director Terri Ballard said LaCasse is going into his fourth year on the board. He served as vice president for two years and as president for two years.
“He has been here throughout our capital improvements and has been instrumental in helping us get our marketing efforts into the digital age,” she noted. “He is also great at looking at the mission and long-range goals of our organization and works to make sure we’re implementing programming that stays within our mission.
“He has been a steady hand in our long-range goal of bringing the theater and arts center up to date to meet the needs of our community,” she added. “He is great to work with and is always ready to listen to staff, and offers guidance, encouragement and support.”
LaCasse said it’s been exciting to see the transformation of the Liberty Center.
“I saw what this place was before, and to see what it is now, and to see what we’re going to be, we are coming up on our 100th year anniversary, it’s exciting,” he said. “FDR was here on his Whistle Stop campaign. So, we have that history here. To know what we’re capable of moving into the future, I’m just really excited to see what this place can be.”
LaCasse explained he is not musically inclined or artistic, but he believes in a “strong, entertainment-driven center being the heartbeat of a vibrant downtown area.”
“I believe a strong downtown area is vital for a community,” he added. “I really believe that the Liberty Center can be a leader for that. That is why I’m on the Liberty Center board.”
LaCasse noted that if anyone had told him 15 years ago he would be living and working in Sedalia, he wouldn’t have believed them.
“I lived in Iowa and when I moved down to Missouri, I moved to Columbia,” he explained. “I was living in Columbia, and Sedalia was like this outpost, an hour west … “
What he found when he came to Sedalia was a town with “a network of wonderful people.”
“They are very close-knit,” he added. “There’s this wonderful culture here of people who love each other, that love this place. It’s like this well-kept secret that people don’t want to tell anybody about. I don’t like that.
“Anybody that knows me, knows that I love to talk,” he added smiling. “I’m a marketing person … I want to bring people to Sedalia, and I want to tell everybody about this place because it’s awesome.”
LaCasse, who lives in Sedalia with his wife Brandi LaCasse and children Libby, 6, and Luke, 2, said he loves living in the community.
“It’s a great place for people to come visit,” he added. “I want to bring people from Columbia, from Jeff City, from the Lake, from Kansas City. I want them to come here, I want them to spend the weekend here. I want every hotel in this town to be booked solid every single weekend. And, I want part of the reason to be this place (LCAA).”
Ballard noted that LCAA saw a need for younger people such as LaCasse and others to become involved in the community. She is now seeing the positive fruition of those decisions.
“Several years ago, our board made the decision to bring younger people on our board to ensure that our organization is prepared for the lightning speed changes in technology,” she said. “The other side of that, was we felt obligated to offer younger people the opportunity to gain experience in leadership roles so they were prepared to take the reins in the many volunteer organizations in our community.
“I know some people worry about the future and the youth, who will someday shape our community and ultimately our world, but I believe we’re in good hands,” she added. “They’re already doing great things.”
When asked what it is about the community that inspires him, LaCasse said “there is just something special” about Sedalia.
“You can’t put your finger on it, but I think it has a lot to do with the people,” he added. “There’s something special here.”
