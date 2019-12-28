As a founding member of the Sedalia Young Professionals, Hannah Sartin, 28, recognizes the work of those under the age of 40.
It is something she practices on a daily basis in her job as an account executive at Callis and Associates and in the numerous volunteer projects she has committed herself to in her spare time.
“I was part of the founding members of Sedalia Young Professionals,” Sartin explained. “It was a great opportunity to meet fellow young professionals as I started my career in Sedalia.
“As a member, I had the opportunity to also give back to the Sedalia community by various food drives and United Way Day of Caring participation,” she added. “I also have been part of the Miss America Scholarship organization since I was in high school. I got involved as a teen competitor and most recently served on a local board helping young women become the best versions of themselves.”
Originally from Higginsville, Sartin attended the University of Central Missouri. There she studied public relations, receiving her bachelor of science degree with a minor in business administration.
During her junior year at UCM, Sartin said she was seeking a summer internship when she found a position at a student-led PR agency on campus.
“I wanted to intern at an agency because I thought that is what I'd want to do after college,” Sartin said. “One of my professors had recommended looking into Callis. After doing a little research I applied and received the summer internship and confirmed I wanted to work in an agency environment.
“When I was offered a position at the end of the summer, I gladly accepted and worked part-time through my last semester and started full time in December 2013,” she continued. “I found out early into my time at Callis how important and valued the employees are to the company. When you are with your coworkers more than your family, it is important to enjoy being around them; this is exactly how I feel at Callis.”
The feeling is mutual, according to Callis and Associates President Cliff Callis.
“Hannah brings a level of maturity and strategic thinking to our agency that is well beyond her years,” Callis said. “She represents us well and truly lives our mission through her volunteer work in the community and her passion for serving our clients.”
Sartin serves as an account executive at Callis. She said her role is to work directly with clients to accomplish their goals, provide strategic direction, manage projects, plan and buy media, implement public relations programs, conduct research and build content.
“I have the opportunity to work directly with Bothwell Regional Health Center and Dugan's as their account executive,” Sartin said. “Being at a small agency though I have the opportunity to work with other team members on a variety of projects for clients.
“I love the work I get to do every day and helping our clients achieve their goals,” she continued. “I enjoy my job and the people I work with and at this time I don't plan to leave Callis anytime soon. I am fortunate to have a very supportive family who encourages me every day.”
Sartin and her husband, Kevin, have a 1-year-old son and a 2-year old German Shepherd who “keep us busy.” As with many young professionals, Sartin described her free time as limited. When she and her family do have rare time to themselves, they enjoy spending time with family members or camping.
