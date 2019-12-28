A calling. A discovery. A desire for service.
When Jeff and Megan Page explain their dedication to Sedalia, they describe these words.
The do-it-all couple is among the most active in the community, Megan, 32, through city government and a multitude of organizations. For Jeff, 35, it comes with the job as funeral director of Heckart Funeral Home.
“Here in the funeral business we have to be seen in the community,” he said. “From my perspective, going into business together as a couple, as a family, it’s all the more important now to be active in the community.”
Jeff and Megan are in the process of purchasing the funeral home from longtime owner, Sue Heckart, whose family purchased the business 70 years ago. Heckart has prepared Jeff over the past five years for ownership, but he has worked at the home his entire adult life.
He started his career in May 2002, the day after his high school graduation. In Jeff’s mind, there was no reason to wait, no need for a summer vacation. He had already received all the clarity he needed for his life’s path.
“I view this not as a job, not as a career even, but as absolutely a calling and a ministry,” Jeff said. “This is how I’m able to put my faith into action and serving people at their most difficult, the lowest time of their life.”
Jeff once believed working in a funeral home would be the last job he would ever take. His perspective suddenly changed when a friend and schoolmate in his hometown of Otterville was killed in a car accident.
Jeff, a high school junior at the time, was shocked at her death, as was the rest of the town. As the community rallied in support and grief, Jeff got an inside look into her funeral preparations and came to a life-changing realization.
“Literally in the days between her death and her funeral, God revealed his plan for me, what he wanted me to do and called me into this profession,” he said. “I obeyed. I’ve never known anything more clearly in my life.”
Jeff decided to enter the field as quickly as he could. He wrote letters to Heckart and another funeral home ahead of his graduation. When Heckart offered him a position, he started as soon as he finished his final semester.
The funeral home hired Jeff to assist with embalming, making arrangements and carrying out funeral services. He completed mortuary school in the meantime through Kansas City Kansas Community College.
Jeff climbed the ladder at the home to the position of funeral director, prompting Heckart to strategically place more responsibility on his shoulders.
“The stresses, the worries, the hard work, the extended hours, she has really let me experience all those things,” he said. “So that really as I go into this, not much changes because I’ve already been there. She has really tried to let me see as an owner.”
Jeff’s work at Heckart eventually introduced him to Megan in 2005. The two became acquainted when she came to the home with her family to make funeral plans for her great uncle. Not long after, they went on a date. They married two years later to the day in 2007.
Megan had skipped college and opted to work as a bank teller after high school. She has advanced to the position of loan officer assistant at Movement Mortgage, with the intention of becoming a loan officer in the near future.
The Marshall native had limited involvement outside of work and her church, the Celebration Center of First United Methodist Church. She was struck with a calling of her own, though, while listening to a guest sermon.
A speaker had visited the Celebration Center to encourage more activity in local politics. The message of Christian leadership in government inspired Megan to run for the Sedalia City Council.
Campaigning against an incumbent officeholder was far outside Megan’s comfort zone, but it paid off when she was elected as Ward 4 councilwoman in April 2017.
“It was scary and it was hard, but it was definitely worth it,” she said. “It has shown me that I have bigger goals and aspirations in politics, and I love it. I love what I do. It’s an honor to serve the community.”
Though she holds a demanding year-round position, Megan’s community involvement outside of the council has exploded.
She is a member of Sedalia Young Professionals, Mid-Missouri Young Republicans, Sedalia Business Women and the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri. Many of these organizations have Megan in an officer position.
Both she and Jeff are active in the local Republican Party as members of the Pettis County Pachyderm Club, for which Megan now serves as president.
Megan said she has discovered an ability to make a difference through politics, a passion she hopes will someday lead her to the Capitol in Jefferson City. For now, she is focused on creating positive change within Sedalia.
Most importantly, Jeff and Megan’s dedication to service has ultimately set an example for their sons, Jonah, 7, and Jude, 5.
“For me, it’s showing them that life is not about the kingdom you can build for yourself,” Jeff said. “It’s about serving and making this about those around you. This life is not all about what you as an individual can accomplish for yourself but what you can accomplish for your fellow man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.